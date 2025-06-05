Buccaneers make two additions to staff
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are making some additions to their staff as mandatory minicamp and training camp approach.
Buccaneers GM Jason Licht has always been forward about the staff around him being the key to his success, and now, he's bringing on two new scouting assistants to add to his highly-touted scouting department. The Bucs are adding former LSU personnel assistant Ty Shiflet and former Illinois and Texas State tight end Griffin Moore as scouting assistants, per FOX Sports' Greg Auman.
The hires come after the Buccaneers recently saw longtime national scout Antwon Murray leave Tampa Bay to become the executive director of player personnel at Michigan State.
Shiflet started his career in football as a player personnel assistant at LSU before becoming a scouting assistant at BLESTO, a national scouting service used by numerous NFL teams. Moore played football in college for six years, spending five seasons at Illinois and one at Texas State — he netted 26 receptions for 178 yards and a touchdown over the course of his college career.
Tampa Bay has done well during the drafting process the past few years, and its scouting department has been a big reason why. 20 of Tampa Bay's 22 starters on both sides of the ball were drafted or signed as UDFAs by the Bucs in 2024 — the NFL high last year — and 44 of their 53 initial roster spots were homegrown talent as well. The Bucs and Jason Licht have always prided themselves on that continuity, and two new additions to the scouting department could continue to make that happen.
READ MORE: LOOK: Buccaneers offensive star featured in Madden 26 trailer
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers only NFC South team represented among PFF's top cornerbacks
• Buccaneers tight end speaks on new offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard
• Buccaneers All-Pro named one of league's best defensive backs despite injuries