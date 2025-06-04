LOOK: Buccaneers offensive star featured in Madden 26 trailer
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have plenty of star power across their roster. They might not get all the national attention as other stars, but they are there and have been instrumental in the franchise being successful year in and year out.
Mike Evans and Lavonte David are two of the most underrated stars in the game today, but the Bucs also have guys such as Antoine Winfield Jr., Chris Godwin, Bucky Irving and Baker Mayfield that should demand more praise than they do.
A player I have yet to mention but is vital to the Bucs' success, along with being perhaps the best in the league at his position, is tackle Tristan Wirfs.
Wirfs has become the most reliable tackle in all of football throughout his young career since being drafted out of Iowa. After being drafted, Wirfs began his career at right tackle, where he earned first-team All-Pro honors before eventually switching to left tackle where he once again was a first-team All-Pro.
Wirfs has slowly started to become a household name thanks to his dominance at the position, and in the recent official trailer release for Madden 26, Wirfs represented the Buccaneers.
It might have only been a snippet, but it's great to see Wirfs and the Buccaneers getting some love from the prominent football video game. In the scene, Wirfs is seen blocking outside linebacker Patrick Jones II, whom the Carolina Panthers picked up this offseason in free agency.
It's always awesome to see Tampa Bay earn some time, no matter the media. The Buccaneers and Wirfs will look to build off their 2024 season, and fans will get their first opportunity to play as their favorite squad once Madden 26 drops in August.
