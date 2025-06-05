Buccaneers lose veteran staff member to Michigan State
Continuity has been key for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers under longtime general manager Jason Licht, both on the coaching staff and the roster.
With that being said, change is a natural part of every offseason and the Buccaneers have lost some key figures such as offensive coordinator Liam Coen (Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach) and assistant general manager John Spytek (Las Vegas Raiders, general manager).
Now, Tampa Bay will have to replace another member of its front office in the months leading up to training camp.
Earlier this week, Michigan State announced the hiring of Buccaneers national scout Antwon Murray as the program's new executive director of player personnel. The Spartans are led by second-year head coach Jonathan Smith, who coached at Boise State shortly after Murray wrapped up his playing career for the program.
Murray had been with Tampa Bay in a variety of scouting roles over the last nine years. He was hired in 2016 as the franchise's National Football Scouting/Combine Scout before being promoted to area scout after two years, where he oversaw the Midwest. Murray was named the Buccaneers' national scout in 2023,
During his tenure, the franchise made the playoffs five consecutive times, won four straight NFC South championships, and defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.
Murray has previous experience at the college level as he served as the director of player personnel at Arkansas State in 2013. He went with former head coach Bryan Harsin to Boise State the following season where he worked as the director of recruiting. Murray helped with identifying and evaluating recruits along with coordinating visits to campus.
The Florida native played at Boise State from 2007-11. He was a member of some of the most successful teams in program history, compiling a 50-3 record and three bowl wins, including one of the biggest upsets of all-time in the 2009 Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma. Murray totaled five tackles and a pass deflection while suiting up for the Broncos.
A replacement for Murray isn't immediately clear but the Buccaneers likely won't waste much time considering the way they've built their program through the draft.
