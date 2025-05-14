Buccaneers may have nailed it with these two rookie fits
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made six picks during the 2025 NFL Draft last month. The franchise added a young talent to its wide receiver room while addressing the defensive backfield in the process.
General manager Jason Licht may not have made the trades that Buccaneers fans haven't gotten used to during his long tenure. Regardless, the team fortified its roster and appears to be in a better spot leading up to training camp.
The Buccaneers are earning props for their draft haul, particularly the selection of former Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and former Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison.
The pair were recently identified as two of the ten rookies who are the best fits with their respective teams, per CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso.
Egbuka came in at No. 5 on the list behind Seattle's Nick Emmanwori, Las Vegas' Ashton Jeanty, Chicago's Colston Loveland, and Atlanta's James Pearce Jr.
After concluding his college career with a national championship, Egbuka finished his time at Ohio State as one of the most prolific wide receivers to suit up for the program. That says a lot considering the Buckeyes' long reputation of putting players in the NFL.
"Not expecting your first-round pick to be the true No. 1 player at his position is a smart strategy teams don't employ enough," Trapasso wrote. "The Buccaneers did here with the selection of Egbuka on a team with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin."
"The longer Egbuka ran route in Columbus, the more he played in the slot, and his efficiency remained," Trapasso added. "Guess who else started as primarily a boundary receiver and extended his career by a bump inside? Godwin. The similarly sized stud receiver can show Egbuka the ropes as the rookie begins as the No. 3 in the target pecking order in Tampa Bay."
Morrison found himself slotting in at No. 10. His prowess in man coverage could be an asset for the Buccaneers early in his time at the professional level.
Tampa Bay needed depth after injuries ravaged the secondary in 2024. Morrison underwent season-ending hip surgery last fall but is expected to be ready to go for his rookie season.
"The Buccaneers had a clear need on the outside in the defensive back room, and Morrison excels following in man coverage," Trapasso wrote. "Before his 2024 injury at Notre Dame, he registered a seismic nine interceptions and 14 pass breakups in 25 games. He's as fluid as they come at the position with natural route-mirroring instincts with plus ball skills."
Time will only tell but the Buccaneers could wind up filling multiple needs with their latest draft haul.
