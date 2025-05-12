Buccaneers star WRs among best NFL duos
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are home to one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox ranked the top 10 wide receiver pairs in the league, and the Bucs had Chris Godwin and Mike Evans come in at No. 9 on the list.
Evans, Godwin among league's best duos
"Let's jump from the youngest duo on our list to perhaps its most proven. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have been lighting up opposing defenses for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the past eight seasons," Knox wrote.
"Evans, who was drafted by the Bucs in 2014, is the elder statesman at 31, yet he remains incredibly productive. Despite missing three games in 2024, Evans compiled his 11th consecutive 1,000-yard campaign.
"Godwin entered 2024 with three straight 1,000-yard campaigns and was well on his way to a fourth when a dislocated ankle ended his season—the 29-year-old had 576 yards and five touchdowns through seven games.
"There's little reason to believe this tandem won't continue to shine for as long as it remains together. However, Godwin is coming off of a significant injury, which could impact his production in 2025.
"Tampa also used a first-round pick on Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka, who could become one of the Buccaneers' top two receivers in the not-too-distant future."
Evans and Godwin may not have many years left together as evidenced by the Egbuka selection in the first round of last month's draft, but they can still wreak havoc and make the Bucs one of the best offenses in the NFL.
