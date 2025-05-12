Buccaneers OC sends strong message to rookies
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter the 2025 season with a new face at offensive coordinator for the fourth straight year.
In each of the past two offseasons, the Buccaneers have seen their offensive coordinator be promoted to head coach of another NFL team. The most recent example is Liam Coem departing from the franchise in snaky fashion to lead the Jacksonville Jaguars through their rebuild.
In response, Tampa Bay and head coach Todd Bowles chose to promote from within rather than bringing in an outside candidate. In late January, the team promoted Josh Grizzard from pass game coordinator to offensive coordinator.
After working in the NFL for eight years, Grizzard will guide a professional offense for the first time next fall.
Transitioning into a new role, Grizzard is getting his feet wet this summer leading up to training camp. The Buccaneers recently took the field for rookie minicamp, providing Grizzard an opportunity to showcase his enhanced position.
The team recently provided an inside look into Grizzard's message to the offense following the first practice. His intensity and attention to detail were quite noteworthy.
"You can play a long time in this league if you don't make the same mistake twice. If you made a mistake today, it is what it is, just don't make the same mistake tomorrow," Grizzard said. "We are adding a new install so that we can go attack the defense. We're not just going to run the same s--- for three days in a row. "
"Stay in your books, overcommunicate, especially for the skill and quarterbacks, if you can help out the guy beside you, it's really going to help out the whole operation, alright?" Grizzard added. "Any questions, get your with your coaches again. Stay hydrated, we've got two more days of this thing. We'll go out there and attack these guys tomorrow."
Grizzard and Mayfield already have a mutual respect for one another after working together last season. Mayfield put forth the most productive season of his NFL career. The former No. 1 overall pick completed 407/570 passes for 4,500 yards with 41 touchdowns to 16 interceptions while rushing 60 times for 378 yards and three more scores.
Despite being just 34 years old, the Buccaneers are confident the offense won't take a step back with Grizzard at the helm. He's built an impressive resume after rising up the ranks during his seven years with the Miami Dolphins.
Grizzard looks primed and ready for the next step.
