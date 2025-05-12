Buccaneers legend gives major respect to longtime teammate
Buccaneers veteran linebacker Lavonte David is a legend in Tampa Bay. He's earned his reputation through his consistent performance on game days, his work ethic in practice, and his unselfish nature when interacting with teammates, coaches, fans, and the media throughout his 12 years in the NFL.
David has had a tremendously positive impact on the Buccaneers organization as well as the Tampa Bay community. Any professional sports franchise with a player whose character matches up with his accomplishments on the field like they do for David should consider themselves extremely lucky. However, in the case of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he isn't their only one.
Much like his teammate David, 11-year veteran WR Mike Evans has also endeared himself to the Bucs' organization and Tampa community like few others before him.
On Monday, when making a guest appearance on Good Morning Football, David was asked to discuss Mike Evans. And in true David fashion, the Bucs captain showered his offensive teammate with praise and adoration.
":I have the most respect for Mike, man. He's just an incredible individual. I wish a lot of people could be a guy like Mike... be like Mike."
Listening to David discuss that final regular season play that allowed Evans to eclipse the 1K receiving yards mark for the 11th consecutive year, it becomes obvious that Mike's record meant almost as much to his teammates as it did to him.
"He's incredible man. Incredible person. It goes back to when he got that record, tied it for 11 straight seasons. Everybody wanted it for him. I remember when Bucky scored it put us up to secure the game and stuff like that, but we [were] like 'Dang, we gotta find a way to get the offense the ball back so Mike can get the record.'
David reflected on the crucial defensive stop that allowed the Bucs' offense to get the ball back, ultimately allowing Evans to clinch the record, with great pride.
"Defensively, we went out there and made a stop. The very first play was drawn up for Mike and he was able to accomplish that, and you just see the whole stadium, the whole football team, coaches included, everybody was excited for him. So it speaks volumes for the type of person he is, the type of guy he is."
There's no denying the comparisons that can be made between Mike Evans and Lavonte David, two Buccaneers players whose presence on the team has not only helped to bring winning football back to Tampa Bay but, just as importantly, helped to develop a culture that others wish to be a part of.
