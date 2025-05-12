Buccaneers sign record-breaking linebacker after rookie minicamp tryout
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, like any NFL team, brought in a few tryout players to rookie minicamp to give them the opportunity to prove their worth. And now, two of them impressed enough to earn a contract.
The Bucs have done well with UDFAs in the past, and they've even had success with tryout players. Tampa Bay brought in Charlotte edge rusher Markees Watts to tryout at rookie minicamp, and he not only earned a contract, but he stuck around as a practice squad member and appeared in some games. You never know just who could stick on the roster, and the Bucs are giving two of those tryout players a chance, per FOX Sports' Greg Auman.
The Bucs are signing two tryout players, with the first being Iowa linebacker Nick Jackson. Jackson is a record-breaker — he played 73 games in college, an NCAA football record, and he ended his career with a staggering 555 tackles, which is the second-most in NCAA football history. He's 24 years old, but with a weak linebacker room, he may have a chance to contribute for the Bucs.
Additionally, the Bucs also signed Penn State defensive lineman Dvon J-Thomas. He started 26 games in his career at Penn State and started all 16 games last year, so the Bucs will give him a chance to compete in their defensive line rotation.
There's no telling how the roster will shake out when the Bucs trim down during training camp, but Jackson and J-Thomas will have the opportunity to make their mark in the coming weeks.
