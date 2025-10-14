Where do the Buccaneers stand in the NFC South after Week 6?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been very injured over the first six weeks of the NFL season, but it hasn't mattered — they're 5-1, and they're not only the best team in the NFC South, they're the best team in the NFC period.
The Bucs have beaten a few big opponents en-route to being tied for the best record in the NFL, and quarterback Baker Mayfield is putting together an MVP campaign. Things are looking up for Tampa Bay, but unfortunately for them, the rest of the NFC South is heating up as the season has gone on.
Here's what the NFC South looks like after Week 6:
Buccaneers run the South, but Falcons and Panthers staying close
The Buccaneers are two games out from their competitors in the NFC South after defeating the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, but both of them are on two-game win streaks.
Team
W
L
T
Pct.
PF
PA
Home
Away
Streak
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5
1
0
.833
165
151
2-1
3-0
W2
Atlanta Falcons
3
2
0
.600
100
100
2-1
1-1
W2
Carolina Panthers
3
3
0
.500
132
146
3-0
0-3
W2
New Orleans Saints
1
5
0
.167
111
160
1-3
0-2
L1
The Atlanta Falcons got a huge win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, moving to 3-2. They have the No. 2 offense by yards and the No. 1 defense by yards, so they could be putting together a solid team down the stretch. The Carolina Panthers defeated the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, while the New Orleans Saints dropped their game to the New England Patriots.
Both the Falcons and the Panthers are getting hot, with the Falcons finding a rhythm on both sides of the ball and the Panthers running into a very easy schedule over their next few matchups. The Bucs are still comfortably two games out, but it's something to keep an eye on as the year progresses.
The Bucs are set to face off against the Detroit Lions on Monday night for what should be another crucial game for the NFC race. The Falcons will play the 49ers on Sunday night for their second consecutive primetime game, the Panthers will face the New York Jets and the Saints will face the Chicago Bears.
