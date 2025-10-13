Bucs Gameday

Huge break for Buccaneers as Lions lose star player to suspension

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have one less threat to contend against when they play the Detroit Lions

River Wells

Helmet of Detroit Lions place kicker Jake Bates (not in the photo) before the NFC divisional round
Helmet of Detroit Lions place kicker Jake Bates (not in the photo) before the NFC divisional round / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face a tough Detroit Lions team on Monday Night Football in an effort to move to 6-1 and take an even more commanding lead over the NFC, and that mission got a tad easier on Monday.

The Detroit Lions already have a banged up secondary, and now they'll be without another player in defensive back Brian Branch. Branch started a brawl after the Lions lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6, and now, the NFL has suspended him for one game — the Lions' game against the Buccaneers.

Buccaneers won't have to face Brian Branch against Lions

Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (32) and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster (9) get into a fight
Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (32) and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster (9) get into a fight after the game / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers are already without a few wide receiving weapons, missing Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin for sure against the Lions. With Branch out, there's one less Lions defensive back to contend with, and that will allow Tampa Bay's offense to game plan with one less playmaker on the field.

Branch has played well this year, netting 23 combined tackles, but he'll be suspended after violently swinging on Chiefs wideout Juju Smith-Schuster and then getting into a brawl with the Chiefs after the game ended. Branch called his actions "childish," but pointed to a blindside block he received from Smith-Schuster as the catalyst for the brawl.

The Lions are already down cornerbacks D.J. Reed (hamstring), Terrion Arnold (hamstring) and Avonte Maddox (hamstring). With Branch suspended, the Lions could look to strong safety Thomas Harper to play in his stead.

Baker Mayfield and company shredded the San Francisco 49ers' defense on Sunday, with Mayfield completing 73.9% of his passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns on the day. With Branch out and Mike Evans back in the picture, the Bucs could be primed to take advantage of a hobbled Detroit secondary when they travel to Michigan to play the Lions on Monday Night Football at 7 p.m.

READ MORE: Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield receives NSFW message from NBA superstar

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Buccaneers have major problem on offensive line

• Former NFL QB's top 5 MVP list has a big Buccaneers surprise

• Buccaneers’ star Emeka Egbuka suffers injury that ends his game against 49ers

• Buccaneers hopeful to have offensive starter back before end of season

Published
River Wells
RIVER WELLS

River Wells is a sports journalist from St. Petersburg, Florida, who has covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2023. He graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Florida in 2021. You can follow him on Twitter @riverhwells.

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News