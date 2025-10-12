Buccaneers or 49ers? What experts are saying about the Week 4 clash
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to earn national respect after their impressive start to the season.
With quarterback Baker Mayfield playing efficient, clutch football and Todd Bowles’ defense holding firm, Tampa Bay has quickly become a popular pick among analysts across the league.
With Tampa Bay entering as 3-point favorites, the majority of football experts across top outlets are siding with the Buccaneers to defend home turf.
NFL.com: Belief in Baker and the Buccaneers
Four out of five analysts pick the Buccaneers to win.
"When two apparent smoke-and-mirror outfits face off, it's time to ask yourself what you believe -- and, well, I unapologetically believe in Baker Mayfield. I recognize that San Francisco -- powered lately by overachieving understudies -- is exactly the kind of opponent that could grind the Bucs down, keeping them on their heels until there is not enough time left to pull off even the most daring escape act. The 49ers just used a similar formula to scratch out a win over Matthew Stafford and the Rams, after all. But that was on a short week in the Pacific time zone. Can the undermanned Niners secure a second straight upset -- on the other end of the country, against an opponent as irrepressible as this Tampa team?"
ESPN
11 analysts came together to make their Week Six selections, and 10 of them picked the Buccaneers to win.
CBS Sports
Analysts predicts another strong showing for the Buccaneers.
“The 49ers are rested after playing last Thursday, which will help the injured. They upset the Rams, while Tampa Bay beat Seattle behind Baker Mayfield last week. Mac Jones played well for the 49ers, but Mayfield and the Bucs are on a hot streak. They will keep it rolling.”
USA Today: High-Scoring Games Favor the Bucs
Experts see fireworks coming at Raymond James Stadium. Six analysts predicted high-scoring games across the board, all ending with Tampa Bay victorious. The panel expects another efficient performance from Mayfield and a strong showing from Chris Godwin and rookie Emeka Egbuka against a banged-up 49ers secondary.
Bleacher Report: Tampa Bay Learns How to Win Late
“I’d feel better about backing the Bucs here if they had a more pronounced home-field advantage,” one analyst said. “However, it’s still a long trip for a 49ers team coming off an exhausting win against the rival Rams. The extra days off will help, but San Francisco will struggle to keep pace with a Tampa team learning how to win at the buzzer.”
Pro Football Talk: Bucs win
Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio and Chris Simms, who often differ on picks, both agree that the Buccaneers will win this one.
Sports Illustrated: Analysts Side with the Bucs
The writers gives the nod to Tampa Bay, with 75% of its panel picking the Bucs.
Sporting News: Bucs in a Close Battle
“This is the best game in the early slot. San Francisco in a battle of 4-1 teams. Mayfield continues to shine in late-game situations, but he's been even better in the middle two quarters with seven TDs and no interceptions.”
The site points out that San Francisco has been solid on the road behind backup QB Mac Jones, but the Buccaneers’ consistency and balance give them the upper hand in a close, high-quality matchup.
