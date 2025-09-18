Buccaneers place $90 million tackle on injured reserve
Buccaneers fans got some good news in the long term on Tuesday, right after Tampa Bay's Monday Night Football victory over the Houston Texans — right tackle Luke Goedeke avoided a serious injury to his foot after leaving the game. Unfortunately, while that's some good news for the long haul, the news for the immediate future isn't looking great.
The severity of Goedeke's injury is unknown, but now we know about how long it could take for him to return to action. The Buccaneers officially placed Goedeke on injured reserve on Thursday, and by NFL rule, he'll have to sit out at least the next four games. That leaves Tampa Bay down yet another offensive lineman for the next few games, and the Bucs are already struggling in that area.
When can Luke Goedeke return for the Buccaneers?
Goedeke has to miss at least four games on injured reserve. It could be more, but that means he'll be out for at least four — those four would be the New York Jets in Week 3 this Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4, the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5 and then the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6. If Goedeke is able to return after that window is up, then he can come back in Week 7 when the Bucs face off against the Detroit Lions on the road.
Goedeke's designation comes after guard Cody Mauch was revealed to have a season-ending knee injury on Wednesday night, which will send him to season-ending IR. As a result, the Buccaneers have made two signings, bringing on Dan Feeney from the Bills' practice squad and then signing guard Luke Haggard from their own practice squad to the 53-man roster. That offensive line depth should help, but without Goedeke in the lineup, the road to Week 7 will be a long one.
The Bucs will face off against the New York Jets this weekend, and when they do, they're set to have just two of their original five offensive linemen. Those two linemen, Graham Barton and Ben Bredeson, are both playing out of position.
