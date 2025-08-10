Buccaneers RB injured in preseason game against Titans
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered an injury to one of their key players in their first preseason game.
Bucs’ running back Rachaad White was injured early against the Tennessee Titans at Raymond James Stadium.
To kick off the Buccaneers' second offensive possession of the game, White received back to back carries for positive yards but appeared to be in obvious discomfort as he made his way back to the huddle. Shortly thereafter, White quickly exited the field before collapsing to the ground on the sideline in pain. It's difficult to decipher when exactly the injury occured, as White looked good up until that point of the game, turning 6 carries into 28 yards on the ground.
Shortly thereafter, White could be seen on the sidelines getting wrapped up by team trainers. It didn't take long for the team to rule White out for the remainder of the game, either.
Based on the body of work White has put together over the first three seasons of his NFL career, it was a little surprising to see him starting in this first preseason game when his head coach, Todd Bowles, had opted to rest the vast majority of his reliable regular season players.
Although Bucky Irving clearly established himself as the Buccaneers' feature RB during his first season in the league, Rachaad White has rightfully earned an important role for the Bucs -- something that hasn't changed heading into 2025. Not only is White one of the best pass-catching backs in the entire league, but he's also one of the best when it comes to pass protection.
Although explosive runs and TD's tend to steal most of the headlines, players like Rachaad White, who do all the little things, are integral to the success of any offense. For the Buccaneers, White's diverse skillset, ability to adapt to new offensive coordinators and schemes, and the continuity he has with both his teammates and coaches is extremely valuable to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Hopefully for White, and the Buccaneers, this isn't a long term injury.
