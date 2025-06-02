Buccaneers remain one of NFL's most consistent rosters
Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht knows how to keep a good thing going.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl in 2020 with quarterback Tom Brady, and Licht retained the entire roster the next year in 2021 to run it back. The Bucs won 13 games that next year, a franchise record, and now, Licht is continuing that model over the past few seasons. He's been drafting talent to keep on the roster, and that's part of the reason why the Bucs have won one more game every year since the 2022 season.
Now, heading into 2025, that remains the case, OverTheCap took a look at every team's roster turnover at this point in the year, analyzing how much of every NFL team's roster is similar to their 2024 team — and the Bucs are very comfortable bringing back some great players. Tampa Bay is the sixth-most consistent roster in the league, bringing back 78.1% of its total players from last year.
As Tampa Bay's official communications social media page noted, the Bucs have brought back 86.2% of their offensive starters, which ties for a league high. They've also brought back all 11 offensive starters, keeping some continuity there, and they added two new wide receiving weapons in draft picks Emeka Egbuka and Tez Johnson.
The Buccaneers have done a great job of growing talent in-house and adding some supplementary free agents, and 2025 could be the year it finally clicks for the first time in a bit as the team looks to win its fifth-consecutive NFC South title.
