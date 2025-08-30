Buccaneers reveal greatest player in franchise history for 50th anniversary countdown
2025 represents the 50th anniversary of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' inaugural season. To honor the milestone, the team has been pulling out all the stops to celebrate a half-century in existence. One of the most intriguing aspects of this ongoing celebration is the countdown of the greatest Buccaneers players of all time.
This week, the Buccaneers concluded the exercise by unveiling the final segment of the countdown and revealed the top-10 players in franchise history.
Rounding out the top five was Ronde Barber (5), Mike Evans (4), Warren Sapp (3) and Lee Roy Selmon (2), leaving room for none other than Hall of Fame LB Derrick Brooks at the No. 1 spot.
Derrick Brooks tops them all
The list will surely inspire some debate among the Buccaneers faithful, but it's tough to argue with the players included in the top five — regardless of which order is preferred — and it would be even harder to find someone who takes exception to the great Derrick Brooks being named the best Buccaneers player of all-time.
At least for now.
To put a bow on the countdown, Buccaneers media personalities Casey Phillips and Scott Smith sat down with Derrick Brooks to break down the top 10 players in real-time as they were revealed to the public.
Brooks 'humbled' by the honor
When asked what being named the number one Buccaneer of all time means to him, Brooks offered a heartfelt explanation of his emotions.
"I'm humbled. Humility is my spirit right now," Brooks said. "There's not a lot I can say to know that people appreciate me in this honor to consider me the best of this historic franchise. It's grace. You know, it's an emotional time to me right now to be considered that."
Brooks continued his statement with gratitude, and in a similar manner to which he conducted himself during his playing days, he humbly acknowledged his teammates.
"I just represent all my teammates for my 14 years here," Brooks said. "You want to say I'm the best? I was the best teammate possible. Maybe this recognition of being the number one Buc of all time symbolized that, 'hey for all the stats and things you read, there are ten other men that was a part of that'. And I get a chance to represent them with this honor."
With players like Mike Evans and Lavonte David still going strong, it's impossible to determine how long Derrick Brooks will be considered the greatest Buccaneer of all time. But for now, his legacy is cemented atop a long list of legendary players who represented the Buccaneers at different times over the past 50 years.
