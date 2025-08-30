Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agents will be in hot demand come 2026
Jason Licht and his staff have done a truly exceptional job when it comes to identifying, drafting and developing talented NFL players.
The Buccaneers are favored to win the NFC South Division for a fifth consecutive season in 2025, and the team's consistency when it comes to developing their own homegrown talent over the years is undoubtedly the biggest reason why.
Additionally, the Buccaneers have excelled when it comes to retaining their own. Mike Evans, Lavonte David, Chris Godwin, Tristan Wirfs, Baker Mayfield, Vita Vea and all of the team's most important players have all opted to remain in Tampa Bay once free agency came calling.
That being said, there is an unfortunate inevitability looming. Eventually, a talented homegrown player is going to leave the Buccaneers in free agency to join another team. It's just the nature of the business.
A recent article by Gregg Rosenthal for NFL.com forecasted the 2026 crop of NFL free agents by ranking the top 25, and to the surprise of absolutely no one, four homegrown Buccaneers were named inside the top 20.
Impending free agents the Buccaneers could lose in 2026
WR Mike Evans
The highest-rated Buccaneer on the list was Mike Evans, who came in as the 11th-best impending free agent for 2026. Although Evans will technically be a free agent, he has been outspoken about wanting to finish his career in Tampa Bay if he intends to continue playing.
RT Luke Goedeke
Right tackle Luke Goedeke was the second-ranked impending free agent from the Bucs, listed just one spot below Evans at 11th. There has been plenty of speculation that Jason Licht may try to secure Goedeke's services with a long-term extension prior to hitting free agency, but the fact that it hasn't happened yet means it's at the very least a possibility that Goedeke may hit the open market. If that happens, Goedeke will be in high demand and will have a variety of destinations to choose from.
CB Zyon McCollum
Following a breakout campaign in 2024, his first season as a starter, Zyon McCollum proved that he is a solid starting NFL corner. However, his combination of size, speed, and instincts suggests he has the potential to blossom into one of the league's best.
TE Cade Otton
Cade Otton has been a steady and reliable contributor for the Buccaneers over the course of his career. Falling all the way to the top of the fourth round back in 2022, Otton has continued to ascend in his role each year he's been with the team. He isn't the flashiest tight end in the league, but he can block, he can catch and he's adored by his teammates for his positive attitude and consistent work ethic.
Final Thoughts
There is no question that each of the players listed above will be on hot demand when NFL free agency opens up next offseason. That being said, Jason Licht has a near spotless record when it comes to retaining his own players. The only way for Licht to guarantee each of these impending free agents doesn't jump ship will be to hammer out a deal before they hit the open market.
