Buccaneers rookie named NFL Draft steal by analyst

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers already look smart with one of their NFL Draft picks.

Jeremy Brener

Central Arkansas defensive lineman David Walker participates in drills during the NFL Combine.
Central Arkansas defensive lineman David Walker participates in drills during the NFL Combine. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting their rookie class situated for the upcoming season, bringing them up to speed in OTAs.

One player making an impression early is David Walker, a fourth-round linebacker out of Central Arkansas.

Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski listed Walker as someone who looks like a steal in the draft.

Central Arkansas defensive lineman David Walker during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center
Central Arkansas defensive lineman David Walker during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Walker looking promising for Bucs

"Pass-rushers come in varied shapes and skill sizes. Central Arkansas' David Walker was highly productive during his collegiate career," Sobleski wrote.

"The 2024 Buck Buchanan Award winner as the FCS's best defensive player registered 63 tackles for loss and 31 sacks over the last three seasons. He understands how to get into the opposing backfield and make plays. He's also just under 6'1" with sub-33-inch arms and a solid-but-not-stellar athletic profile. Ultimately, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers chose Walker in this year's fourth round. The Bucs employ one of the game's most aggressive defenses.

"They have two viable edge defenders already on the roster in Haason Reddick and Yaya Diaby. However, Walker has a chance to immediately move up the depth chart if he's able to take what he's done during organized team activities into training camp when the pads are on and he faces Tampa's talented offensive tackles."

Walker came into the NFL with a great situation being able to play next to veterans while competing in practice against top-tier tackles in the league. If he can learn quickly, he will have a chance to be a top contributor early in his career, which could lead to many years in Tampa's defense.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

