Buccaneers rookie named NFL Draft steal by analyst
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting their rookie class situated for the upcoming season, bringing them up to speed in OTAs.
One player making an impression early is David Walker, a fourth-round linebacker out of Central Arkansas.
Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski listed Walker as someone who looks like a steal in the draft.
Walker looking promising for Bucs
"Pass-rushers come in varied shapes and skill sizes. Central Arkansas' David Walker was highly productive during his collegiate career," Sobleski wrote.
"The 2024 Buck Buchanan Award winner as the FCS's best defensive player registered 63 tackles for loss and 31 sacks over the last three seasons. He understands how to get into the opposing backfield and make plays. He's also just under 6'1" with sub-33-inch arms and a solid-but-not-stellar athletic profile. Ultimately, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers chose Walker in this year's fourth round. The Bucs employ one of the game's most aggressive defenses.
"They have two viable edge defenders already on the roster in Haason Reddick and Yaya Diaby. However, Walker has a chance to immediately move up the depth chart if he's able to take what he's done during organized team activities into training camp when the pads are on and he faces Tampa's talented offensive tackles."
Walker came into the NFL with a great situation being able to play next to veterans while competing in practice against top-tier tackles in the league. If he can learn quickly, he will have a chance to be a top contributor early in his career, which could lead to many years in Tampa's defense.
