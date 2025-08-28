Buccaneers rookie WR Emeka Egbuka earns big projection from NFL analyst
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are very high on their first-round pick in wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.
While Egbuka sits behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in the depth chart, ESPN insider Dan Graziano thinks the rookie from Ohio State could be the team's top wide receiver this season.
"The team has been absolutely raving about first-round pick Egbuka throughout the summer, praising him as hyper-advanced for a rookie in all facets of his game," Graziano wrote.
"Chris Godwin, who is working his way back from a major season-ending ankle injury, is on a very uncertain timetable for returning to the field and an even more uncertain one for returning to his old self. Veteran Mike Evans' next sub-1,000-yard season will be his first, but he is 32 and missed three games last season. And Jalen McMillan, last year's rookie standout who caught seven touchdown passes in the final five games of the season, will miss the start of 2025 because of a neck injury.
"If he's everything we're being told he is, Egbuka can play any of the wide receiver spots in the Tampa Bay offense, already has the trust of quarterback Baker Mayfield and appears in line for a massive share of the target opportunity on one of the league's best offenses."
Egbuka could emerge as starter
The Bucs have been wildly impressed with Egbuka during his first offseason and they feel he could be ready to immediately contribute in Week 1.
If Egbuka can be a large part of the Bucs offense this season, the team should be in good hands moving forward.
Egbuka and the Bucs are beginning to prepare for the regular season opener as the team takes on the NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
