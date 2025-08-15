Buccaneers running back can prove himself again vs. Steelers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going into their second preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, where they could see running back Sean Tucker get an extended opportunity for carries out of the backfield.
NFL.com writer Eric Edholm believes Tucker should get more work in the team's second preseason contest.
"If Rachaad White misses any significant time with his groin injury, this could be a golden opportunity for Sean Tucker to string together back-to-back strong efforts," Edholm wrote.
"Last week's 13-carry, 50-yard performance was highlighted by a pretty 23-yard sideline scamper that set up his own score a few plays later. Tucker stepped up in a big win over the Saints last season (14 carries, 136 rush yards, three catches, 56 receiving yards, two total TDs), but it was his only real opportunity in 2024. He’s doing everything he can to convince the Bucs to feed him."
Buccaneers RB Sean Tucker could continue to carve out a role
Tucker, 23, proved himself in the Bucs preseason opener and has a chance to continue impressing the coaching staff.
White's injury could keep him out for a few weeks, so Tucker has to take this opportunity seriously as it could land him a larger role next to Bucky Irving in the offense.
The Bucs have one of the deepest backfields in the league, so Tucker could get more work in another offense, but the team won't want to move on from him if he continues to play at a high level.
The Bucs will get a chance to face the Steelers, who always boast one of the league's top defenses. If Tucker can prove himself to be a positive for the Bucs against one of the league's best defenses on the road, it could solidify his place in the offense moving forward.
Kickoff between the Bucs and Steelers is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday inside Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
