Buccaneers running back continues to excel in changing role
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White is no longer leading the team's backfield, but he still has an important role.
Buccaneers offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard explained how White makes a difference week in and week out.
"He's a really good pass blocker, and the time he puts in during our pass-protection meeting and then being able to take that to the field and take on whether it's linebackers or fitting up on a D-lineman who might have him by 80 pounds — he's still selfless on that," Grizzard said of White.
"And then especially once he gets some kind of [defensive back] pressure, to be able to pick that up. But [he is] really good in the run game and clearly in the protection, and then also be able to give him the ball a couple times. So, he played one hell of a game."
READ MORE: Buccaneers suffer another devastating loss with offensive starter out for season
White necessary for Buccaneers offense
While White has taken a backseat to second-year pro Bucky Irving since he arrived last season, he still finds ways to do whatever the team needs in order to succeed.
"Absolutely selfless — just putting the team first. I mean, that was such a massive play to be able to get on that and give us a chance," Grizzard said.
"You could see the way he had that look in his eye the whole game where we weren't going to be stopped, and he put the team on his back on a lot of it — a lot of dirty runs. That kind of epitomizes his day right there, even though he had really good runs and a couple catches, but it's fantastic to see."
White's contributions may not be the most consistent. He had two carries in Week 1 but 10 in Week 2, including the game-winning touchdown with seconds left on the clock.
Regardless of how much work White has to put in, he is going to be valuable for the Bucs offense.
White and the Bucs are getting ready for their Week 3 matchup against the New York Jets on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
READ MORE: Buccaneers' $90 million tackle avoids major injury in win over Texans
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• The good, the bad and the ugly from Buccaneers' win over Texans
• This Buccaneers rookie will have to step up in Calijah Kancey's absence
• Commanders sign former $12 million Buccaneers running back