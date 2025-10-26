Buccaneers running back hit with hefty fine after Lions matchup
It was an ugly outing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Detroit Lions, but for one player in particular, that outing got a little bit worse over the weekend.
Running back Rachaad White took the majority of the team's snaps in the running back room against the Lions, playing on 90% of the offense's snaps. He also had 10 carries on the day, and one of those carries is going to put a dent in his wallet — the NFL fined White $46,371 for leading with his head during a carry during the game last Monday, per NFL reporter Tom Pelissero.
Buccaneers' Rachaad White fined
Here's the play in question that warranted the fine:
The NFL's rule on "impermissible use of the helmet," which White is being fined for here, is as follows:
"It is a foul if a player a) lowers his head and makes forcible contact with his helmet against an opponent; or b) uses any part of his helmet or facemask to butt or make forcible contact to an opponent’s head or neck."
This is also not White's first offense with this penalty, as he was also fined for the same thing last year. As a result, he's set to pay $46,371 for this offense as opposed to the typical fine a player would receive for their first offense, which would be $23,186.
White himself reacted to receiving the fine on his Instagram story:
White won't dwell on it too much, of course, as he's set to once again be the lead back as Bucky Irving continues to recover from foot and shoulder injuries he suffered against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3. His next task will be to put up some yards against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in an effort to get the Bucs one more win and head into the bye week with a 6-2 record.
The Buccaneers will face off against the Saints in New Orleans at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers’ Mike Evans could return before end of 2025 season
• Buccaneers have new competitor in NFC South after loss to Lions
• Former Buccaneers running back Doug Martin dies at 36
• Buccaneers could make blockbuster trade that would make them Super Bowl bound