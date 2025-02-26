Where did Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield rank among quarterbacks last season?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield had a great season, proving himself as one of the league’s top quarterbacks.
CBS Sports took notice, ranking him No. 6 among all NFL signal-callers for 2024. His impressive play and resilience helped him thrive in Tampa Bay, where he led the Buccaneers to another strong campaign.
The Buccaneers may have fallen short in the playoffs, but Mayfield’s play was anything but a disappointment. He battled through adversity, overcoming injuries to key offensive linemen and playmakers while still delivering at a high level.
CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin added to this.
"We're probably not talking enough about what Mayfield did to follow up his 2023 rejuvenation in Tampa. His Bucs went one-and-done in the playoffs, but to little fault of his own. The gutsy gunslinger overcame injuries to some of his best blockers and weapons to rack up 46 combined touchdowns, including playoffs."
Mayfield’s performance in Tampa Bay exceeded expectations, proving that he can lead a franchise deep into the postseason with the right supporting cast. Mayfield had a passer rating of 106.8 with 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 17 games in 2024.
With his strong showing these past 2 seasons, Mayfield has not only revived his career but also positioned himself as one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks heading into the future.
