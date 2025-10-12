Buccaneers’ star Emeka Egbuka suffers injury that ends his game against 49ers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have looked solid in their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers as they look to take sole possession of the NFC barring a Detroit Lions’ win on Sunday Night Football that would put them in a tie for first with a win.
The Bucs have battled injuries and adversity on their path to 4-1 to begin the season. They have been riddled with players going down injured, but have prevailed up to this point, having to hope for the best on the injury front week in and week out.
During Sunday’s matchup against the 49ers, Tampa Bay suffered yet another loss via injury as rookie phenom wide receiver Emeka Egbuka left the game with a hamstring injury and was ruled out.
Emeka Egbuka leaves game vs. 49ers with hamstring injury
It wasn’t obvious to us in the press box when Egbuka suffered the injury, but it was announced near the end of the third quarter ending his day.
Egbuka has since been ruled out with said hamstring injury, so it will be interesting to see how seriously injured his hamstring is once tests are done in the beginning of the week.
Egbuka has been one of the best receivers in the league through his first five games as a pro in the NFL. He has paced all rookies in every major statistical category despite playing alongside Mike Evans and Chris Godwin who he has also had to replace production for with both missing time due t their own respective injuries.
The Buccaneers are hopeful that Egbuka’s injury isn’t that serious so they can start having more of their playmakers out there. If the injury is serious enough to miss time on the field, the Bucs could find themselves down not only the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, but every starting skill player on their roster.
