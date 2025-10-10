Buccaneers have major problem on offensive line
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive line depth is being tested, and right tackle Charlie Heck is at the center of growing concerns.
Since filling in for the injured Luke Goedeke, Heck has struggled mightily in pass protection, raising questions about his readiness to handle elite defensive fronts.
While the Buccaneers coaches continue to publicly support him, the numbers paint a far less encouraging picture.
The numbers tell the story
According to Pro Football Focus, Heck has allowed 22 pressures across 173 pass-blocking snaps, ranking 69th out of 74 qualifying tackles in pass-blocking grade. Even more alarming, he’s 73rd in pressures allowed, meaning only one qualifying tackle in the league has given up more pressure this season.
These numbers align with what has been evident on tape. Heck’s pass protection has been a weak link along Tampa Bay’s offensive line. While the Buccaneers have been able to mask some of these issues through quick passes and play-action, the constant pressure on Baker Mayfield has limited the offense’s rhythm at times.
Heck’s 15.19% pressure rate per PFF data places him near the bottom of all tackles in the NFL. To put that in perspective, the league average for tackles is around 5.7%, showing just how severe the drop-off has been since Goedeke went down. For a Buccaneers team that relies on Mayfield’s timing and confidence in the pocket, the impact is significant.
Coaches still have confidence
Despite the concerning analytics, offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard maintains that the team believes in Heck’s progress.
“He's done a good job, even with more reps, being able to enter the game versus Houston on the fly and know the game plan and execute it. You've just seen each week him getting better. He's in a good spot right now," Grizzard said.
"We have all the confidence in the world in him. Just to see his ownership of that position and taking it over since Luke has been out — those guys now having the same communication that might've been with Luke and Cody [Mauch] in there, and all getting on the same page to adjust protections and who we're going to in the run game. He's done a nice job.”
The Buccaneers coaching staff values Heck’s adaptability and football IQ, especially after being thrust into action unexpectedly. However, as Tampa Bay prepares to face some of the league’s best pass rushers in the coming weeks, the pressure is on — both figuratively and literally — for Heck to turn his season around.
If he can’t, Tampa Bay’s promising 4-1 start could quickly unravel as defenses exploit the glaring weakness on the right side of the offensive line.
