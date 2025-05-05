Buccaneers star named best at position in NFL by Super Bowl champ
The 2025 NFL Draft is fully in the past as the offseason continues to chug on. Still, it's worth reflecting on some of the moves the Buccaneers made as it tells us a lot about how general manager Jason Licht and the coaching staff feel about the current state of the roster.
Tampa Bay elected to draft a wide receiver in the first round, raising some eyebrows from the fan base. The Buccaneers went on to add two high-value cornerbacks but they chose not to address the safety room.
That's because the franchise already happens to have a homegrown star who very well could be the best at his position in the league.
Now, former Tampa Bay safety Dexter Jackson may be a tad biased after donning pewter and red while delivering the Buccaneers a Super Bowl XXXVII victory. He was also named the MVP of that championship victory.
With that being said, Jackson firmly believes that Antoine Winfield Jr. is currently the top safety in the NFL. Winfield Jr.'s versatility is what stands out in his eyes.
"As a safety, Antoine Winfield Jr. He was injured last year, but when he’s healthy, he’s an All-Pro," Jackson said in an interview with Roto Grinders' Ben Mendelowitz. "Sacks, interceptions, big hits, fumbles forced, fumbles recovered…he can do it all."
"If he can get back to the level he was playing at in 2023, he’ll be the best safety in the NFL," Jackson added. "The Bucs offense will put up points, which means as a safety on the other side, you’re going to have the opportunity to make splash plays, like interceptions, while other offenses try to keep up."
Leading up to the 2024 season, Winfield Jr. signed a four-year/$84.1 million extension with the Buccaneers. He was limited to just nine appearances due to ankle injuries, totaling 60 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, three pass deflections, and one fumble recovery that he returned 58 yards for a touchdown.
At 26 years old, Winfield Jr. is still only beginning to hit his prime and he's locked in with Tampa Bay through the 2027-28 campaign. He's already won a Super Bowl, made the Pro Bowl, and been named a first-team All-Pro.
In five years with the franchise, Winfield Jr. has started in 68 games. He's recorded 444 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, 30 pass deflections, seven interceptions, 11 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, and one defensive touchdown.
