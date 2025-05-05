Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers star named best at position in NFL by Super Bowl champ

High praise for Tampa Bay's homegrown star.

Dustin Lewis

Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 NFL Draft is fully in the past as the offseason continues to chug on. Still, it's worth reflecting on some of the moves the Buccaneers made as it tells us a lot about how general manager Jason Licht and the coaching staff feel about the current state of the roster.

Tampa Bay elected to draft a wide receiver in the first round, raising some eyebrows from the fan base. The Buccaneers went on to add two high-value cornerbacks but they chose not to address the safety room.

READ MORE: Buccaneers rookie Shilo Sanders goes viral after roasting dad Deion Sanders

Antoine Winfield Jr.
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) warms up before a NFC wild card playoff against the Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

That's because the franchise already happens to have a homegrown star who very well could be the best at his position in the league.

Now, former Tampa Bay safety Dexter Jackson may be a tad biased after donning pewter and red while delivering the Buccaneers a Super Bowl XXXVII victory. He was also named the MVP of that championship victory.

With that being said, Jackson firmly believes that Antoine Winfield Jr. is currently the top safety in the NFL. Winfield Jr.'s versatility is what stands out in his eyes.

"As a safety, Antoine Winfield Jr. He was injured last year, but when he’s healthy, he’s an All-Pro," Jackson said in an interview with Roto Grinders' Ben Mendelowitz. "Sacks, interceptions, big hits, fumbles forced, fumbles recovered…he can do it all."

Antoine Winfield Jr.
Dec 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) and cornerback Tavierre Thomas (37) leave the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"If he can get back to the level he was playing at in 2023, he’ll be the best safety in the NFL," Jackson added. "The Bucs offense will put up points, which means as a safety on the other side, you’re going to have the opportunity to make splash plays, like interceptions, while other offenses try to keep up."

Leading up to the 2024 season, Winfield Jr. signed a four-year/$84.1 million extension with the Buccaneers. He was limited to just nine appearances due to ankle injuries, totaling 60 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, three pass deflections, and one fumble recovery that he returned 58 yards for a touchdown.

At 26 years old, Winfield Jr. is still only beginning to hit his prime and he's locked in with Tampa Bay through the 2027-28 campaign. He's already won a Super Bowl, made the Pro Bowl, and been named a first-team All-Pro.

In five years with the franchise, Winfield Jr. has started in 68 games. He's recorded 444 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, 30 pass deflections, seven interceptions, 11 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, and one defensive touchdown.

READ MORE: Buccaneers GM explains bold decision to draft 150-pound rookie

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• NFL analyst questions Buccaneers' first-round pick

•﻿ Bucs Super Bowl coach says this is why most young QBs don’t make it

• Buccaneers GM delivers unpopular NIL take that stuns college football fans

• 3 draft picks who could start Week 1 for the Buccaneers

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined BucsGameday when it was founded in 2022. He's also the Editor-In-Chief of NoleGameday. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis has worked for NG since 2016.

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News