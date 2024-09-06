Buccaneers Starter Ruled Out Sunday vs. Commanders
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are almost fully healthy heading into their game against the Washington Commanders, but there's just one starting player they'll be playing without on Sunday.
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles spoke to media on Friday for the last practice before the team plays the Commanders at home at Raymond James Stadium. Bowles revealed that defensive tackle Logan Hall, who was injured early in the week and hasn't yet participated with a foot injury, will be out for the Week 1 matchup.
READ MORE: Lavonte David Set to Play 'Close Friend' vs. Commanders
While Bowles didn't confirm who will be replacing Hall on the line, the natural candidate is William Gholston — the Bucs drafted Hall partially to eventually fill in for Gholston, and while he's no longer a full-time starting player at his age, his experience and system acumen make him a great candidate for Sunday. The Buccaneers also made sure to grab a new offensive linemen in Cardinals practice squad member Ben Stille, so the team also has depth if they need it in a pinch.
Otherwise, the team is fairly healthy heading into Week 1 and look to open up the season in the left-hand column when they play rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and new Commanders head coach Dan Quinn in Raymond James Stadium at 4:25 p.m. Sunday.
READ MORE: Scouting the Opposition: Top Players on Offense and Defense for the Commanders
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 NFL Season!
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Former Bucs Rival QB Gives Massive Praise to Baker Mayfield
• Former Bucs Rival QB Gives Massive Praise to Baker Mayfield
• Must-Start Buccaneers for NFL Week 1 Fantasy Football Lineups