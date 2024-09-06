Scouting the Opposition: Top Players on Offense and Defense for the Commanders
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up to face the Washington Commanders in their Week 1 matchup to kick off the season. While there has been a lot of change in DC, the Commanders still return some of their best players on both sides of the ball which will present challenges for the Bucs.
Washington brought in the most free agents of any team this offseason in an attempt to revamp their roster. In addition, they added a potential franchise quarterback and several other starters through the draft. The Bucs open up the season at home as 3-point favorites but will need to hold these players in check if they're going to have an opportunity to win their season opener.
Top Players On Offense
WR Terry McLaurin
McLaurin continues to be one of the most reliable and dynamic receivers in the NFL. The former Pro Bowl wideout continues to display precise route running with sharp cuts that allow him to gain separation from defenders while using his wide catch radius to reel in passes. He has quietly put up four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and finished 81 yards shy of the mark in his rookie year. McLaurin's understanding of the game and his ability to read defenses contribute significantly to his on-field performance. His versatility to line up all over the field makes him a matchup problem for opposing defenses.
RB Brian Robinson Jr
Robinson Jr. missed part of his rookie season due to a gunshot wound he suffered during training camp in an attempted carjacking but started nine games and put up over 900 yards on the ground. In his sophomore campaign, he entered the season as the clear-cut starter and totaled over 1,000 yards from scrimmage, showing he could be a useful weapon out of the backfield in the passing game as well. At 6'1", 228 pounds, Robinson is a physical runner who still can break off long runs. He is an efficient runner averaging 4.0 yards per carry over his two-year career and his vision and decision-making are things that show up on tape. He has also improved in pass protection an area he struggled with during his rookie season.
RG Sam Cosmi
After moving from right tackle to right guard last season, Cosmi entrenched himself as one of the league's best, allowing just one sack and four hits all season. Heading into his fourth season, he displays sound technique and fundamentals with impressive power and surprising quickness and agility for a 6'7", 309-pound lineman. He was graded out as the fourth-best guard in the league last season by Pro Football Focus metrics with an 80.5 grade and is a building block for the Commanders offensive line.
Top Players On Defense
DL Jonathan Allen
Allen is a disruptive force, with grown-man strength and surprising quickness that allows him to wreak havoc in the backfield. Able to read and react quickly, he uses refined technique with a combination of power and finesse moves to get to the quarterback. However, Allen is equally as stout against the run as one of the game's elite run defenders. His versatility to line up at multiple spots along the defensive line makes him a matchup nightmare for opposing offensive linemen. His relentless motor has contributed to his career 39 sacks and 57 tackles for loss.
DL Daron Payne
Payne is one the league's best run-stuffing defensive linemen but don't let that fool you as he is still a more than capable pass rusher. Combining raw power with an effective pass-rush repertoire, he uses a terrifying swim move and bull rush that can push linemen into quarterbacks' laps. He has 30 career sacks and 53 tackles for loss and while coming off a down year with just four sacks last season he racked up 12 in 2022. He has a keen understanding of offensive schemes which helps him anticipate movements and position himself effectively, shutting down runs before they begin.
LB Frankie Luvu
One of the Commanders' marquee offseason signings, Luvu is a versatile, instinctive linebacker who can make plays from anywhere on the field. Coming off back-to-back 110-plus and 5.5-plus sack seasons, Luvu's size and speed combination allows him to cover ground quickly. He excels in run defense and his efficiency as a tackler, noted by his high tackle count, displays his reliability in stopping plays. Luvu's communication is a large part of his game, as he is the one calling the plays and getting everyone lined up properly. The Bucs will need to know where he is on the field at all times.
Final Thoughts
While the Commanders have other playmakers on both sides of the ball in linebacker Bobby Wagner, running back Austin Eckler and edge rusher Dante Fowler, the players listed above are the ones likely to give the Bucs the most problems on Sunday. The jury is still out on some of the rookies, including starting quarterback Jayden Daniels, who could quickly ascend this list, but if they can find a way to contain these six players the Bucs should have a good shot at winning their home opener on Sunday.
