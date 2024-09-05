Former Bucs Rival QB Gives Massive Praise to Baker Mayfield
In his fifteen seasons as the quarterback of the New Orleans Saints, Drew Brees won a lot of football games. Many of those wins came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the plethora of different coaches and players that came through the organization during those years — the majority of which could be described as tumultuous.
Despite Brees’ success leading the team that Bucs fans despise most, he never quite established himself as public enemy number one in Tampa. Maybe that was because Brees let his play do the talking. Maybe it was because he was always a bit of an underdog by NFL quarterback standards, bucking the tall pocket passer prototype that was the expectation at the time. Or maybe it was because Brees overcame a lot of adversity (primarily injury related) before finding so much success with New Orleans.
As it turns out, the former Saints’ star sees a lot of those same traits in current Bucs’ quarterback, Baker Mayfield. In a recent appearance on the Jim Rome show, Brees unveiled some of the reasons why he has so much respect for Baker.
“I have this love for the guys that were kind of the undersized, underdog, chip on the shoulder, always something to prove. He’s definitely in that category, right? And so then you look at his career having to bounce around a little bit. I think there’s always been something there though. There’s a drive, there’s a determination, there’s a resiliency. And look, I think there’s probably a maturation that’s taken place too.”
Brees continued by proclaiming his belief in Baker’s ability to perform, especially after finding the right situation with the Buccaneers.
“The NFL is tough, man. Fanbases can be tough sometimes. The critics can be tough. He’s taken it on the chin a few times. If you just keep getting up and you keep coming back stronger then eventually you’re going to get your opportunity. I think he’s taken that approach and I think the success he had last year just shows when he gets into a capable situation with some playmakers around him, man, he can make some plays. He can get the job done.”
Although he tormented the Buccaneers and the rest of the NFC South for well over a decade during his playing career, it's clear that Drew Brees isn't holding any grudges. Brees knows a thing or two about NFL football. He also knows the struggles required for an undersized quarterback to battle through adversity to find a home in the NFL. Based on the comments he made this week, it's clear that Brees has a ton of respect for where Baker Mayfield is at in his career, and the challenges he had to overcome in order to get there.
