2024 Buccaneers Captains Revealed
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have their 2024 captains in place, and it shouldn't be a surprise to see the names on the list.
The Buccaneers had four captains last year, but one of those captains — linebacker Devin White — is no longer with the team. This year, there are six captains, with all of them returning from last year. The team announced on Thursday that quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Mike Evans, linebacker Lavonte David, defensive tackle Vita Vea, offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. were all named as captains this year.
Wide receiver Chris Godwin is the only player that is not a returning captain. Per FOX Sports' Greg Auman, a single vote kept him from becoming a captain this year.
READ MORE: Tom Brady Teases Long-Awaited NFL Broadcasting Debut
The selections make a lot of sense. Lavonte David has been a captain for a very long time, with 2024 coming in as his 11th season with the "C" badge (that's 11 in a row, for good measure). Mike Evans is in a similar boat, as this is his eighth consecutive selection. Finally, Vita Vea has been on a streak himself, with Buccaneers players selecting him for the third consecutive year.
Baker Mayfield, Antoine WInfield Jr. and Tristan Wirfs are back on the board for the second consecutive year, coming off all of their first seasons as a captain (Mayfield's first season with the Bucs, at least) in 2023.
All six captains will get their first crack at NFL action this Sunday when the Washington Commanders come to Tampa Bay at 4:25 p.m. to kick off Week 1.
READ MORE: Buccaneers Starter Misses Practice In First Injury Report of Season
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 NFL Season!
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Former Buccaneers QB Believes Tampa Will Miss 2024 Playoffs
• Eagles Nearly Traded Former Bucs LB Before Week 1
• New Power Rankings Disrespect Buccaneers Ahead of Week 1