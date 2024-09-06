Lavonte David Set to Play 'Close Friend' vs. Commanders
Entering his 13th NFL season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David considers it a blessing to be in the league this long and says he’s not taking it for granted despite having the staying power most only dream of.
With this season kicking off against the Washington Commanders, however, the Buccaneers star has some other motivating factors. The first coming from the other sideline, but on the same side of the ball.
“(Commanders linebacker) Bobby (Wagner) is a very close friend of mine. We always stay in constant contact with each other,” David said. “You know, a lot of people might not know but we were Senior Bowl roommates. [We] were on the same Senior Bowl team and since that day going forward, we’ve been close friends and stuff like that. Bobby is a really great friend of mine. We’ve obviously been watching each other’s career and we’re both rooting for each other, so I’m sure Sunday, knowing Bobby – he’s going to come with his A game. He’s going [to] be ready and the same for me.”
Wagner is from California, David is from Florida, and they’ve played their entire careers on opposite coasts as well until now. So having such a tight friendship blossom in that scenario is fairly rare.
Both were 2nd Round picks in the 2012 NFL Draft and both have gone on to win Super Bowls. But their two teams have only seen each other four times, with the duo splitting them. However, it’s interesting to note the Bucs have never lost to Wagner’s team in Raymond James Stadium.
Something Wagner is surely hoping his new rookie quarterback will help change this Sunday. Of course, if that happens, it won’t come without great effort by David and his teammates to keep Jayden Daniels bottled up as much as possible.
“There’s always a challenge facing a mobile quarterback – a dual-threat quarterback that can hurt you with his legs and with his arms,” David said of Daniels. “It’s just all about discipline on our part, to make sure we be [where] we’re supposed to be, and when we conserve our coverages, to just make sure to have all eyes on the quarterback and making sure we’re rushing things off correctly up front.”
