Buccaneers’ three biggest concerns for the rest of the season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have battled through a tough stretch to start the 2025 season, and while there’s still time to turn things around, a few glaring issues stand out.
From injuries to defensive struggles to a sluggish run game, Tampa Bay has plenty to clean up if it hopes to stay in the NFC playoff race.
The good news is that most of these problems are fixable and the Buccaneers are in position to correct this with the rest of their season ahead. Here are 3 of the teams biggest concerns.
Injuries continue to take a toll
Few teams have been hit harder by the injury bug this season than Tampa Bay. Running back Bucky Irving remains sidelined, and the Buccaneers have had to navigate multiple games without their top three receivers. Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Emeka Egbuka have all missed time, while Jalen McMillan has also missed the entire season so far. The offensive line wasn’t spared either, suffering injuries early in the season that disrupted rhythm and protection.
As a result, Baker Mayfield has been working with far less than a full-strength offense, often relying on younger players like rookie wideout Tez Johnson and backups to move the ball. That lack of chemistry has made it difficult, especially against tougher defenses. The hope is that the upcoming bye week will give the Buccaneers a chance to heal up and get closer to full strength before the playoff push begins.
Linebacker corps struggling in coverage
The Buccaneers’ defense has been uncharacteristically leaky in coverage this year, ranking 21st in the league in passing yards allowed per game. A big part of that has come from opposing running backs feasting in the passing game. Tampa Bay has surrendered a league-high 441 receiving yards to running backs through seven weeks. This number highlights a major weakness.
Linebacker SirVocea Dennis has taken on much of the coverage responsibility, but the second-year defender has had trouble taking the right angles and finishing tackles in open space. Those mistakes have led to several big gains after the catch and have kept drives alive for opposing offenses. Until the Buccaneers shore up their coverage discipline and tackling technique, this defense will continue to give up easy yardage in the short passing game.
Run game regression
After finishing fifth in the league in rushing yards per game last season, the Buccaneers now rank just 23rd with 99.6 per contest. Some of that decline can be pinned on Irving’s injury, but the lack of consistency up front and a pass-heavy approach have also played a role. Without a reliable ground game, defenses have been able to key in on Mayfield, making life tougher for Tampa Bay’s passing attack.
Rachaad White and Sean Tucker will be asked to carry the load in Irving’s absence, but both will need help from the offensive line to get things rolling. If the Buccaneers can rediscover balance and keep defenses honest, it could go a long way in stabilizing their offense for the rest of the season.
