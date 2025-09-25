Buccaneers' Todd Bowles gives honest thoughts on Eagles' tush push
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting ready for whatever the Philadelphia Eagles have to throw at them, including their infamous "tush push" play.
The "tush push" usually takes place when the Eagles have a yard or so to go and they push quarterback Jalen Hurts across the line to gain with multiple offensive players behind him. It has been incredibly difficult to stop and has faced widespread criticism across the NFL. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles explained how the play is so successful and hard to go up against.
"You just have to execute it," Bowles said. "You can line it up and try to get guys low and do everything you can possibly do, but you can't replicate their line, their quarterback, and how they do it.
"So, you've got to line up, and it's got to be a group effort, and you've got to time it and get off the ball at the right time, and you've got to be stronger and better — and that doesn't guarantee you anything, either."
Buccaneers hope to defend "tush push"
The Bucs have to find a way to stop the "tush push" because it's arguably the Eagles' strongest play. Converting third and fourth downs so effortlessly makes it a difficult offense to stop.
Bowles gave his personal opinion on whether or not the play should be banned after facing a vote over the offseason.
"It's a good play, it's a creative play for them, and we've got to get better as defensive coaches trying to be creative to stop it," Bowles said.
Regardless of whether or not the play faces a ban this offseason, the Bucs have to face it in Week 4 at home and it should alter Tampa's game plan, even if it's only in a slight way.
