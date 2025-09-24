Eagles get troubling update on key starter ahead of Buccaneers showdown
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dealing with quite a few injuries ahead of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but the Eagles are dealing with their own problems, too.
The Eagles have a very talented defense, but they'll be down one member against the Buccaneers on Sunday. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith will head to injured reserve and be out at least four games. Smith reportedly strained his triceps against the Los Angeles Rams, and that will leave him out for some time — time that will include the Eagles' game against the Buccaneers.
Nolan Smith will be a loss for Eagles against the Buccaneers
Smith is a starting edge rusher for the Eagles, and he's already posted one forced fumble and 10 total tackles on the year. Without him, Philly will have to turn to players like Za'Darius Smith, Josh Uche, Azeez Ojulari and Jalyx Hunt, among others, to help with the edge.
This could be a good thing for the Buccaneers, who are dealing with offensive line woes. The Bucs are hoping to have tackle Tristan Wirfs back in action against the Eagles. While Wirfs can play either the left or right side, the Bucs could return most players to their natural positions if they put him at the left side — then, Ben Bredeson can return to guard and Graham Barton can return to center. That would leave Charlie Heck at right tackle and an unknown at right guard. Alternatively, the Bucs could put him in at right tackle, his original position, and keep Barton at the left and fill in from there.
Either way, the Eagles will be a tough customer, and Smith is one less player to worry about on Sunday. He's a high-rotation player for the Eagles, but he's still a rotational player, so the Eagles' front line will still be a full power when they face the Bucs.
Both teams are 3-0 and looking to make it four when they face off in Tampa Bay at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
