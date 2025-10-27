Buccaneers' Todd Bowles gives new injury update on Haason Reddick
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense was electric against the New Orleans Saints in Week 8, holding their division rival to just three points and getting four turnovers on the day. That was all without star pass rusher Haason Reddick, who the Bucs are paying $14 million this year.
Reddick was injured against the Detroit Lions with both a knee and an ankle injury, and he underwent an MRI to check both of those injuries out. We didn't know what that MRI looked like leading up to Tampa Bay's game against the Saints, but we do now, and it looks like Reddick could be back sooner than later.
Todd Bowles revealed to media on Monday that Reddick's MRI came back clean for his knee and that his ankle is merely sprained. Bowles said that Reddick is week-to-week with the injury.
"It is just a sprain. Right now, we are taking it day-by-day, week-by-week," Bowles said. "The knee is sore, but it will be okay."
Haason Reddick seems to avoid serious injury
It looks as if Reddick could come back for the Buccaneers sooner than previously feared, but what "week-to-week" means in Tampa Bay could vary.
Both wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. and running back Bucky Irving have both been described as day-to-day and week-to-week by Bowles, but both have missed some significant time. Godwin hasn't played since Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks and has missed three games, while Irving hasn't played since Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles and has missed four games. Hopefully, Reddick doesn't miss that many weeks, because he's been important to Tampa Bay's defense.
Reddick's sack numbers haven't been excellent, netting just two sacks, but he's also contributed 27 total pressures so far this season, per Pro Football Focus. That sort of production, even if it doesn't jump off the stat sheet, can help the entire rest of the offensive line produce, and the Bucs will miss his ability to generate pressure.
Reddick will have an extra week to rest when Tampa Bay is on bye for Week 9, but the Bucs will get right back at it for Week 10 when they face off against the New England Patriots at home.
