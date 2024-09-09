Bucs All-Pro To Reportedly Miss Multiple Weeks With Foot Injury
When it rains, it pours.
Although the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off one of the most dominant season openers in franchise history, it wasn't all good news coming out of Tampa following the team's 37-20 victory over the Washington Commanders.
Two important members of the Bucs' secondary were injured in the game. First, starting cornerback Zyon McCollum was forced to leave the contest after suffering a suspected concussion. Later in the game, veteran corner Bryce Hall — playing in his first game as a Buccaneer — suffered a season-ending leg injury.
It wasn't until after the game that Tampa Bay's star safety, Antoine WInfield Jr., was spotted leaving the facility in a boot.
READ MORE: Baker Mayfield Surgical as Bucs Dismantle Commanders
Although Buccaneers' head coach, Todd Bowles, didn't offer any insight into the status of his star defensive player during his media availability on Monday, a report by NFL insider Jordan Schultz later in the day suggests the injury is an ankle/foot sprain that will require Winfield to miss the next several games.
Assuming this report is accurate, it's a huge blow to a Bucs secondary that is already scrambling for healthy bodies, just one week into the 2024 season.
The Buccaneers will travel to Ford Field in Detroit for a much anticipated Divisional Round rematch with the Detroit Lions next Sunday. Tampa Bay was already going to have its hands full trying to contain Detroit's impressive cast of playmakers, which includes the likes of explosive skill position players such as Armon Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta, Jamyr Gibbs, and David Montgomery.
This barrage of injuries will likely force the team to thrust young players into important roles despite limited experience. There's a good chance the Bucs will consider bringing in at least one free agent to add depth to a secondary that is already very much depleted.
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Tom Brady’s Broadcasting Debut Draws Negative Reviews
• 3 Up, 3 Down From Bucs' 37-20 Win Over Commanders
• Baker Mayfield Surgical as Bucs Dismantle Commanders