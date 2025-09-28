Bucs’ star RB pulls off incredible 72-yard touchdown against Eagles
When it rains, it pours and for Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, explosive plays are finally starting to come at the right time.
Running back Bucky Irving provided the spark with a 72-yard touchdown catch and run on a Mayfield scramble drill in the third quarter to trim Philadelphia’s lead.
Coming on the heels of Emeka Egbuka’s 77-yard score earlier in the half, the Buccaneers have delivered back-to-back lightning bolts to stay in the fight.
Bucs Deliver Game-Changing Plays
The Buccaneers were down 31-13 before Irving’s burst through the Eagles defense made it a 31-20 game. It was the second straight possession Tampa Bay found the end zone with an explosive play, first through Egbuka’s deep strike and then Irving’s dazzling run.
For Irving, the moment showed exactly why the Buccaneers were so high on him entering the season. It marked the second 70-plus yard touchdown of the game for Tampa Bay, something not seen in years from this offense.
Egbuka, meanwhile, has been Mayfield’s most reliable weapon with over 100 yards already on the afternoon. The rookie wideout gave Tampa Bay its first touchdown of the game and has kept the offense moving when it needed a boost most.
Explosive Plays Give Tampa Bay Life
Before the third quarter surge, the Buccaneers had been bottled up and struggled to sustain drives. Philadelphia’s defense controlled the first half, holding Tampa Bay to field goals and forcing long third downs. But explosive plays are equalizers in the NFL, and the Buccaneers now have two that have swung momentum back in their direction.
Mayfield hasn’t had his sharpest outing, but with Irving and Egbuka making plays, Tampa Bay’s offense is showing signs of life. Irving’s 72-yarder reminded fans why big plays can change the complexion of a game in an instant, and Egbuka continues to prove he’s ready for the big stage.
The Buccaneers still trail, but with their young stars stepping up, Tampa Bay has a chance to make things interesting down the stretch.
