Key matchups to determine Buccaneers-Falcons on TNF

It's throwback Thursday in the NFC South.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are all set to host the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football, and thankfully for everyone watching, both teams will be wearing their beautiful throwback uniforms.

Generational color-on-color matchup. And a Divisional Uniformigami to boot. pic.twitter.com/bOWrxRggB7 — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) December 10, 2025

So without further ado, let's dive into a couple of key matchups that should go a long way toward determining which team prevails in this primetime matchup.

Kirk Cousins vs. Baker Mayfield

Oct 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) talks to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

In the National Football League, things sure can change in a hurry. Just ask Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield.

Last year, Kirk Cousins absolutely obliterated Todd Bowles’ defense in the two games he played against the Buccaneers. In those contests, Cousins threw for an absurd total of 785 yards and 8 TDs while delivering a victory for his team both times, including an overtime thriller on, you guessed it, Thursday Night Football. However, just a few weeks after that prolific performance, Cousins was relegated to bench duty in favor of rookie signal-caller Michael Penix Jr. If not for a season-ending injury to Penix, Cousins would still be riding pine in Atlanta. But he isn’t. And now, he has a chance to play spoiler for the Buccaneers, who are pushing to secure their fifth consecutive NFC South Division title.

READ MORE: Buccaneers’ biggest concerns going into Falcons matchup



After a blistering hot start to the 2025 season, Bucs QB Baker Mayfield has cooled off in a big way. Through the first six weeks of the year, he was a frontrunner for MVP. Now? He’s just trying to keep his offense afloat. And unfortunately, regardless of who is in the lineup around him, Mayfield has not been able to do that.

In fact, since Week 7, Mayfield ranks 36th out of 37 quarterbacks with at least 80 passes thrown in EPA (expected points added) and CPOE (completion percentage over expected).

From Week 7 forward, Baker Mayfield ranks 36th of 37 in both EPA and CPOE among QBs with 80+ passes, ahead of only JJ McCarthy.



For reference, the four names just ahead of him are Justin Fields, Davis Mills, Carson Wentz, & Dillon Gabriel. pic.twitter.com/jObfmgOZ66 — Brandon Anderson (@wheatonbrando) December 7, 2025

Not only was Mayfield making big plays in clutch moments to secure victories for his team early this year, but he was decisive, accurate and disciplined in his process. Those traits have all but vanished during the Bucs' struggles, where they have dropped 4 of their last 5 games. Time is running out for Mayfield to right the ship in Tampa Bay, and with Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan expected to rejoin the lineup this week, Mayfield will have no excuses for a lack of execution.

The time is now. Not just for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to secure their playoff position, but for Baker Mayfield to secure his as the franchise quarterback.

Buccaneers Receivers vs. Falcons Secondary

Jan 1, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) congratulates wide receiver Mike Evans (13) after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan represent one of the deepest and most talented wide receiver rooms in the entire NFL. Unfortunately, we have yet to see them play together. On Thursday, Mayfield’s primary cast of receiving threats are finally all healthy and ready to take the field at the same time.

Does that mean that we should expect the Bucs to come out firing on all cylinders? Absolutely not. It’s going to take some time — not only for Evans and McMillan to work their way back into game shape, but also for this group of pass catchers to get on the same page. Still, this current semblance of talent is more than enough to provide a drastic improvement to the core of receivers Mayfield has to work with.

The Falcons have several talented defensive backs. Safety Jessie Bates and CB A.J. Terrell are two proven commodities who have showcased their talent and consistency over the course of their respective careers. Bates is a certified ballhawk and a highly aggressive player who operates as Atlanta’s final line of defense. A.J. Terrell, though not always generating splash plays, is a technically sound, disciplined, and highly talented cover corner who always draws the toughest WR matchups. Former Notre Dame product Xavier Watts is a talented rookie safety who looks like he has the potential to blossom into one of the better young safeties in the league.

It will be intriguing to see how much success the Buccaneers’ reinforced WR room will have in their first full game playing together. There will certainly be some rust to shake off for some of them, but don’t expect the Falcons’ talented secondary to just roll over.

Whichever position group prevails in this matchup between these two NFC South rivals will more than likely leave with a victory.

READ MORE: Buccaneers to face Falcons with Atlanta's top receiver out on TNF

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Buccaneers Super Bowl champion Jason Pierre-Paul talks surprising return

• Buccaneers offensive starter lands on injured reserve ahead of Week 15

• Buccaneers legend has hilarious reaction to signing of Jason Pierre-Paul

• Dave Canales admits to being 'emotionally charged' watching Bucs-Saints game