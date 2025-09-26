Buccaneers OC identifies big key to victory vs. Eagles
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are fortunate to be 3-0. They have had some of the most injuries out of all 32 NFL teams and have yet to put together a complete four quarters of football.
Nonetheless, they hold a strong lead on the NFC South and have a huge matchup against their NFC foes, the Philadelphia Eagles, on tap, in which we could see players such as Chris Godwin and Tristan Wirfs return from injury on the offensive side of the ball.
One thing that will be an emphasis for offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard's offense against the Eagles' defense will be converting once they get inside the red zone — something that escaped them in their last matchup against the New York Jets.
Grizzard well aware of need to score in red zone vs. Eagles
"Coach [Vic] Fangio is a fantastic coach. They keep the top on everything, trying to limit explosive plays," Grizzard told the media following practice. "That's where ultimately the game is won or lost — getting it down into the red zone and being able to convert and having seven points instead of three. I know that's what they hang their hat on, and that's one thing we've got to be better at from last week, too."
Over their first three games, the Buccaneers are 4/9 (44.4%) scoring when inside the red zone. In Week 1 vs. the Atlanta Falcons, they went 1/1, and in Week 2 vs. the Houston Texans, 2/3. The problem arose in their last game against the Jets, in which the offense fell flat in this area, going an abysmal 1/5 once inside the 20-yard line.
On the other side, Eagles' defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's defense has been elite in playing red zone defense. Through three contests, the Eagles are allowing a touchdown percentage of 44.4%, which is tied for seventh-best in the league, including two blocked field goals last week against the Los Angeles Rams.
As mentioned by Grizzard, converting inside the red zone is where games are won and lost. So, for the Bucs, it will be imperative that they attack with physicality when they are inside the Eagles' 20-yard line, or they could be in for a long afternoon in the Florida heat.
