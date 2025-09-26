Buccaneers star's return could spark Tampa Bay offense
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense could be getting a major boost with Chris Godwin Jr. trending toward a return.
Godwin practiced fully this week for the first time since suffering a dislocated ankle last season, and the team is buzzing about what he brings back to the table.
His presence doesn’t just help Baker Mayfield and the passing game, but it also allows rookie wideout Emeka Egbuka to shine in his own role.
How Godwin and Egbuka fit together for Buccaneers
Offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard knows fans and media love to compare Godwin and Egbuka, but he stressed that both players bring their own unique strengths.
“You do see some of the same attributes in the fact that they can both play multiple positions, they can move around the offense, they’re selfless, they have a huge route tree, you can get the ball to them in multiple ways,” Grizzard said.
Godwin’s reputation as a physical wideout who does the dirty work in the run game makes him even more valuable. His blocking helps open up rushing lanes and creates balance for the offense, something Tampa Bay will lean on with Mike Evans sidelined by a hamstring injury.
At the same time, Egbuka has provided an early-season spark. The rookie has stepped into a bigger role with 14 catches for 181 yards and three touchdowns through three games, showing he can be a reliable option when the team needs him most. Now with Evans out, Egbuka will be asked to continue his production while Godwin settles back into game action.
The impact of Godwin's return
For Grizzard, Godwin’s return is about more than just numbers. The veteran’s presence in the locker room and meeting rooms is a difference-maker.
“Oh, it was fantastic,” Grizzard said. “For one, because of just the human being that he is… it’s just fun to talk to him and have him out there just because of the presence he brings.”
On the field, Godwin brings reliability and versatility that makes Tampa Bay’s offense far more dangerous. He’s a trusted target for Mayfield who can move the chains, win in contested situations and set the tone physically. His return also means defenses can no longer just key in on Egbuka, giving the rookie more opportunities to make plays.
“It goes without saying how good of a player he is and what he adds to the offense,” Grizzard added.
With Godwin back and Egbuka continuing his rise, the Buccaneers believe their receiver group has the balance to stay competitive even while Evans recovers. It’s the kind of depth and flexibility that could carry Tampa Bay through the toughest stretches of the season.
READ MORE: Buccaneers' $90 million tackle avoids major injury in win over Texans
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Commanders sign former $12 million Buccaneers running back
• Key Buccaneers starter out for remainder of 2025 season
• The good, the bad and the ugly from Buccaneers' win over Texans
• This Buccaneers rookie will have to step up in Calijah Kancey's absence