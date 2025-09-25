How Buccaneers are preparing for stretch without Mike Evans
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without star wide receiver Mike Evans in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles commented on Evans' loss and how it affects the team moving forward.
"I mean, it hurts. Anytime your stars go out, it's going to hurt – it's no different than Tristan [Wirfs] and Chris [Godwin Jr.] when they were out, and they're just coming back. He's a big part of our offense and, actually, everything goes through him. So, we've got to adjust, and we've been adjusting all year, and we'll adjust this week," Bowles said.
READ MORE: Eagles get troubling update on key starter ahead of Buccaneers showdown
Mike Evans out vs. Eagles
It's tough to lose Evans, who has 14 catches for 140 yards and a touchdown so far this season. He's been a reliable target for Baker Mayfield ever since he arrived in Tampa.
"Obviously, Mike [Evans] is a guy that completely changes how teams play us. He draws a lot of attention, so in the midst of a game, [I] did not see them adjust and adapt that much when it came to Emeka [Egbuka], but we will see," Mayfield said Wednesday. "Everybody [has] to step up — one person is not going to fill Mike's shoes, so everybody has to step up and do their role at a very high level and execute against a good ball club."
The main person expected to step up in Evans' absence is rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who has been on a tear ever since the season began. Teams may defend Egbuka differently with Evans not on the field, but the Bucs have confidence in their rookie wide receiver.
"I think [Egbuka] started worrying about that after the first game, but we can't tell how people are going to play us. We're going to have to adjust on the run and anticipate some things, see them for the first time, and have plays to counter that," Bowles said.
Egbuka hopes to make his vet proud as the No. 1 wideout for the Bucs offense against the Eagles on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
READ MORE: Buccaneers' $90 million tackle avoids major injury in win over Texans
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Commanders sign former $12 million Buccaneers running back
• The good, the bad and the ugly from Buccaneers' win over Texans
• Key Buccaneers starter out for remainder of 2025 season
• This Buccaneers rookie will have to step up in Calijah Kancey's absence