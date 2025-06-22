Bucs potential starting rookie fighting injuries to get back on field
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping to have rookie cornerback Benjamin Morrison as part of their secondary in the 2025 season.
Morrison was a second-round pick in April by the Bucs, and he should be able to try and carve out a role in the defense.
Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski believes it may take a little time for Morrison to start for the Bucs.
READ MORE: Ronde Barber names who he'd like to see next in Buccaneers Ring of Honor
Morrison could have impact early
"Benjamin Morrison had a lot of buzz as a potential first-round pick during the 2025 draft cycle, but a torn hip labrum stopped his final season with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after only six games," Sobleski wrote.
"The Bucs were looking for improvements in man coverage this offseason, which included the selection of Morrison with this year's 53rd overall pick. The second-round rookie probably won't push for a starting spot, at least immediately. Jamel Dean, Zyon McCollum and Tykee Smith (nickel) all return as the squad's primary three cornerbacks.
"However, cornerback depth is something every organization strives to acquire. Morrison will almost certainly become the first replacement among the outside corners, while classmate Jacob Parrish will likely help over the slot. The former has the talent to eventually claim one of the outside jobs, with a close eye on McCollum's performance since he's set to enter free agency after this season."
Morrison has some injury concerns stemming from his final year at Notre Dame, but the hope is that he can move past those in the NFL.
Morrison will compete for a starting job in his rookie season, but he can ease into his role as his 2024 campaign begins.
Morrison will report to Bucs training camp on July 21 while the veterans come in on July 22.
READ MORE: PFF ranks Buccaneers linebacker outside Top 20 in latest rankings
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Former Buccaneers star Antonio Brown wanted for attempted murder
• Antoine Winfield Jr. must bounce back for Buccaneers
• Buccaneers third-year linebacker ready to make presence known