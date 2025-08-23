Bucs rookie Shilo Sanders shares honest thoughts on being undrafted
Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie safety Shilo Sanders is fighting for one of the final roster spots ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster cutoff deadline.
Sanders will have a chance to prove why he should have been drafted in the team's preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills. Sanders spoke with ESPN reporter Jenna Laine about how it felt to go undrafted.
"Everyone's seen how everything played out, and it is just relatable," Sanders said via Laine. "People go through things, and you got to fight through it to come out on top. So I feel like a lot of people could relate to me."
READ MORE: Buccaneers sign cornerback a day before their final preseason game, but will he play?
Sanders hopes to prove himself
Sanders has done his best to prove himself during training camp, impressing head coach Todd Bowles along the way.
"Shilo's very aggressive, very young, very hungry. He can make plays in the box and we know he can run down and give us 100% on special teams, so this last week is going to be very important for those guys to show up," Bowles said.
The easiest way to quiet doubters and haters is to show up on gamedays, and Sanders has done that so far in his first two preseason showings. He may need another against the Bills in order to help his chances of earning a roster spot, but it won't be easy for the former Colorado Buffaloes defensive back.
Sanders is competing alongside several players for a roster spot, including Kaevon Merriweather and Rashad Wisdom. There is likely only one roster spot for the three of them to fight for and the player walking away with the job could be the one who performs the best in the final preseason game.
The Bucs are set to kick off against the Buffalo Bills tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Raymond James Stadium.
READ MORE: Todd Bowles praises Josh Grizzard’s early approach as Buccaneers
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers' Todd Bowles delivers honest truth on blow of losing Jalen McMillan
• Bucs have one glaring depth issue in a unit that struggled last season
• What will the Buccaneers do with former Gators DT Desmond Watson?
• How the Buccaneers can win NFC's No. 1 seed, home-field advantage for playoffs