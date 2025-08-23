Bucs Gameday

Bucs rookie Shilo Sanders shares honest thoughts on being undrafted

Shilo Sanders went undrafted before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed him in free agency.

Aug 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders (28) takes the field for warmups before a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie safety Shilo Sanders is fighting for one of the final roster spots ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster cutoff deadline.

Sanders will have a chance to prove why he should have been drafted in the team's preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills. Sanders spoke with ESPN reporter Jenna Laine about how it felt to go undrafted.

"Everyone's seen how everything played out, and it is just relatable," Sanders said via Laine. "People go through things, and you got to fight through it to come out on top. So I feel like a lot of people could relate to me."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders in pass coverage against the Pittsburgh Steelers
Sanders hopes to prove himself

Sanders has done his best to prove himself during training camp, impressing head coach Todd Bowles along the way.

"Shilo's very aggressive, very young, very hungry. He can make plays in the box and we know he can run down and give us 100% on special teams, so this last week is going to be very important for those guys to show up," Bowles said.

The easiest way to quiet doubters and haters is to show up on gamedays, and Sanders has done that so far in his first two preseason showings. He may need another against the Bills in order to help his chances of earning a roster spot, but it won't be easy for the former Colorado Buffaloes defensive back.

Sanders is competing alongside several players for a roster spot, including Kaevon Merriweather and Rashad Wisdom. There is likely only one roster spot for the three of them to fight for and the player walking away with the job could be the one who performs the best in the final preseason game.

The Bucs are set to kick off against the Buffalo Bills tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Raymond James Stadium.

