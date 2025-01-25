Chip Kelly reportedly interested in Buccaneers' open offensive coordinator position
After a bizarre 24 hours, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers find themselves in a familiar place — an offensive coordinator change.
The Bucs thought they had avoided such a thing when they offered to make Liam Coen the highest-paid coordinator in league history. Unfortunately, that all went awry when Coen decided to change his mind and spurn the Buccaneers for the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching position.
Now Tampa Bay finds itself in search of its third offensive coordinator in as many years. Dave Canales left last season to become the Carolina Panthers head coach, and with Liam Coen leaving this year, the Bucs job suddenly looks like a hot spot. After struggling to attract any top names the past two years, the Buccaneers offensive coordinator position is now deemed as one of the best in football. Not only is it a launching pad but it boasts a terrific ensemble of offensive talent led by Baker Mayfield, a top-five offensive line, Mike Evans and likely Chris Godwin, and a young productive backfield.
Naturally, that will attract coaches, but when you add in the stability of the organization, the culture, and not to mention the weather and no state tax, the Bucs can expect to entice coaches from the pro and college ranks. One of those coaches is Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.
According to Jon Ledyard of the Audible and Analytics Substack, Kelly would be open to considering the position, per source. In his Bucs offseason primer, Ledyard breaks down several potential offensive coordinator candidates and puts in a shocking detail about Kelly.
He Writes:
"According to a source I reached out to who is close to Kelly, the Ohio State offensive coordinator would be interested in the Bucs OC job if the opportunity arises. The Bucs should reach out to him."
The Bucs have not had any reported contact with any offensive coordinators to date but it was reported they have started their search. Kelly is fresh off winning a National Championship with Ohio State and would bring one of football's best offensive minds to Tampa. It also wouldn't be the first time the Bucs have reached out to Kelly. In 2012 the Bucs had him in for an interview and were serious about making him their head coach but he decided to return to Oregon citing "unfinished business."
The Bucs coordinator search is and on and unlike previous years it shouldn't be hard to attract an array of suitors.
