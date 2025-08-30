Could rookie Emeka Egbuka lead the Buccaneers in receiving in 2025?
This year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are returning all 11 starters to an offense that was one of the best in the NFL in 2024. Not only that, but they also chose to use their first round draft pick, to the surprise of many, on Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka, bolstering their receiving corps to an absurd degree.
READ MORE: 4 players who must step up for the Buccaneers to make postseason run
Just a few months ago, when the selection of Egbuka was made, many people critiqued the strategy, suggesting the Bucs simply had too many pressing needs on the other side of the ball to justify a 'luxury pick' like Egbuka.
A 'luxury pick' turned necessity
Fast forward to now, with the Buccaneers set to be without both Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan for a significant chunk of the season, and all of a sudden, those who initially critiqued the selection of Egbuka have rightfully gone silent.
The Buccaneers are going to be depending on their rookie receiver to step into a big role right away.
Thankfully for the Bucs, Egbuka doesn't carry himself like a rookie. Emeka has checked every box during his first NFL offseason and then some, impressing teammates, coaches and the front office with his pro-ready skillset and advanced knowledge of the game.
Could Emeka Egbuka lead the Buccaneers in receiving as a rookie?
In a recent article for ESPN, NFL insider Dan Graziano came up with one bold prediction for each NFL team. For the Buccaneers, that prediction was, "don't be surprised if rookie Emeka Egbuka is the Bucs' leading receiver".
"The team has been absolutely raving about first-round pick Egbuka throughout the summer, praising him as hyper-advanced for a rookie in all facets of his game, Graziano wrote. "Chris Godwin, who is working his way back from a major season-ending ankle injury, is on a very uncertain timetable for returning to the field and an even more uncertain one for returning to his old self. Veteran Mike Evans' next sub-1,000-yard season will be his first, but he is 32 and missed three games last season. And Jalen McMillan, last year's rookie standout who caught seven touchdown passes in the final five games of the season, will miss the start of 2025 because of a neck injury."
Graziano concluded his analysis by sharing something that Bucs fans already know, which is that Egbuka has impressed his new QB Baker Mayfield with his knowledge and ability to line up at any receiver spot so early in his career.
"If he's everything we're being told he is, Egbuka can play any of the wide receiver spots in the Tampa Bay offense, already has the trust of quarterback Baker Mayfield and appears in line for a massive share of the target opportunity on one of the league's best offenses."
READ MORE: What the Micah Parsons trade means for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Although Graziano isn't wrong that Egbuka could theoretically lead the team in receiving as a rookie, it's tough to envision Mike Evans, a team captain who led the team in receiving yards and touchdowns at 31 years of age last season, to relinquish his role as the team's primary weapon quite yet.
READ MORE: Buccaneers cut speedy WR after reportedly looking for trade partner
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Todd Bowles reveals why Bucs moved on from backup quarterback Kyle Trask
• Buccaneers make roster decision on rookie defensive tackle Desmond Watson that we didn't see coming
• Kyle Trask’s next team could be obvious thanks to a Buccaneers connection
• Buccaneers cut veteran wide receiver following disappointing preseason