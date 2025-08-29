Buccaneers' Todd Bowles reveals what he likes most about Baker Mayfield
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is going into his third year next to head coach Todd Bowles.
Their partnership has strengthened over the years and Bowles has praised Mayfield's mental growth over the years.
"Just the mental part of his game and grasping the offense," Bowles said.
"Having been in the offense for a year and coming back in the same system finally, I think he's really taken the bull by the horn, so to speak, and [is] kind of just directing people the way [he wants it] and understanding where he wants it and having great conversations with 'Grizz' (Offensive Coordinator Josh Grizzard) on the field. That's been the biggest growth."
READ MORE: Why Buccaneers cut Kyle Trask for Teddy Bridgewater in surprise QB move
Mayfield in best spot yet
Mayfield had a wild run in the NFL before arriving with the Bucs, especially in 2022 when he started for both the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams. Now, he's settled with the Bucs and he's hoping to give them all he has.
"But Baker is a pro – he's going to do whatever he has to do to win and whoever's in there, we'll make the adjustments offensively and we've got to play," Bowles said.
"I mean, it's part of the game. It's going to happen. We don't stress too much about who's playing. If you make the team, it's for a reason and if there are wide outs that hadn't played and people go down, we expect them to step up and play."
Mayfield hopes that his growth under Bowles will help him and the Bucs achieve new heights as a team.
Mayfield will be under center for the Buccaneers when the team takes on the Atlanta Falcons in the season opener. Kickoff for the game is set for Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
READ MORE: Buccaneers cut speedy WR after reportedly looking for trade partner
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Kyle Trask’s next team could be obvious thanks to a Buccaneers connection
• Buccaneers make roster decision on rookie defensive tackle Desmond Watson that we didn't see coming
• Buccaneers cut veteran wide receiver following disappointing preseason
• Todd Bowles reveals why Bucs moved on from backup quarterback Kyle Trask