Mike Evans refused bigger deal from another team to continue legacy with Buccaneers
As the top WR available on the free agent market this offseason, Chris Godwin received plenty of attention. It's even been reported that Godwin turned down approximately $30 million per year from the New England Patriots in order to return to the Buccaneers on a very reasonable, 3-year, $66 million contract.
Bucs GM Jason Licht, was elated to get Godwin back, especially because he knew he couldn't compete with the amount of money other teams were willing to offer. It's a feeling that Jason Licht has become familiar with, as the majority of his best players have chosen to re-sign in Tampa Bay despite having more lucrative offers on the table to jump ship.
Writing in his MMQB column for Sports Illustrated earlier this week, senior NFL reporter Albert Breer compared the Godwin situation this offseason to that of Mike Evans around the same time last year.
Although the fact that Evans chose to re-up with the Buccaneers for a very reasonable contract is already well known, details regarding the teams that were courting him, and what they were willing to offer him at the time, are not.
Until now.
Here's exactly what Breer had to say about Godwin turning down a monster offer from the Patriots to stay in Tampa Bay:
"it wasn’t the first time the Bucs had gotten such affirmation from a star receiver. Last year, in fact, Mike Evans agreed to a two-year, $41 million deal to stay in Tampa after the Rams upped the ante and went past where the Buccaneers were financially."
It's no surprise that Sean McVay — one of the brighest offensive minds in the game — would be eager to add a player of Mike Evans' caliber to his roster. The fact that McVay and the Rams were willing to outbid the Bucs for his services, with Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp already on the roster, confirms how well respected Mike Evans is as a player.
A more financially lucrative situation, in the bright lights of L.A. with those two receivers alongside him and Matthew Stafford throwing the ball, would be a difficult opportunity for any NFL wide receiver to turn down.
Thankfully for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mike Evans isn't just any NFL wide receiver. And as a result, a Tampa Bay Buccaneer he will remain.
