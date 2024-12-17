Could Buccaneers Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Make It Back For the Playoffs?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look ready for a playoff run. And if they do end up getting there, they'd love to have one of their prime receivers back in the fold.
Wideout Chris Godwin suffered a devastating injury against the Baltimore Ravens when he dislocated his ankle, an injury that had him out of the season. Todd Bowles mentioned the next week, though, that there was indeed a slim chance Godwin could make it back for a deep playoff run. That would likely involve Tampa Bay winning their first playoff game, should they make it, but if that occurs, Godwin will be ready.
Godwin recently spoke to ABC Action News reporter Kyle Burger at a fundraiser event in Tampa on Monday, and he said that his recovery from his ankle injury is going well.
"Man, recovery's been going great," Godwin said. "It's a slow grind for sure, but like anything else, it just takes a lot of work. And that's what I'm focused on — just putting in the work, trying to help, so I can get back to my teammates as quickly as possible."
He was then asked the golden question of whether or not he could be back should the Bucs make a playoff run. Tampa Bay still has to take care of business, but they're still one game ahead of the Atlanta Falcons for the division and they also still have a 99% chance to make the playoffs should they lose one of the remaining three games and the Falcons win out.
Godwin can't say if he'll be back for a run like that just yet. But he's working toward it.
"It's still too soon to really know sure," Godwin said. "Me, as an optimist, that's what I always aim for, right? I hope to be back as soon as I can, and if I'm able to [make it back for the playoffs], then I'll be over the moon, right, but if I'm not, I'm sure my guys will be able to handle that, take care of business."
The Bucs will continue to try and take care of business when they face off against the Dallas Cowboys on the road on Sunday Night Football.
