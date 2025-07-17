Could the Tampa Bay Buccaneers be gearing up for multiple contract extensions?
Training camp is days away for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the rest of the NFL, and there has been a lot of movement regarding contract extensions before the season kicks off.
The Jets paid a pair of their best players, Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson, while the Chiefs locked up guard Trey Smith for the foreseeable future. Gardner and Wilson were both entering the final year of their rookie contract, while Smith was franchise-tagged at the start of the offseason. As for the Buccaneers, they have a plethora of upcoming free agents from the 2022 NFL Draft who are extension-eligible, and with the recent wave of moves, those players could find themselves the next crop to receive extensions.
The Bucs traded out of the first round to gain more picks in the 2022 NFL Draft in a class that featured defensive tackle Logan Hall, offensive tackle Luke Goedeke, running back Rachaad White, tight end Cade Otton, punter Jake Camarda, cornerback Zyon McCollum, tight end Ko Kieft and edge rusher Andre Anthony. Anthony was waived after camp and latched on with the Bears before exiting the league in 2023. Camarda was a productive punter for the Bucs for two seasons before an implosion last year cost him his job. He signed with the Bills in the offseason.
As for the rest of the class, they are still in Tampa Bay and have played a pivotal role in the team's success. Hall, Goedeke, Otton and McCollum enter the season as starters. White is the "1b" in the Buccaneers' explosive backfield, and Kieft is a special-teams ace and blocking specialist. Of the six remaining members of the draft class, only three appear likely to receive extensions before the season starts.
Goedeke goes from near draft blunder to stud protector
Goedeke should be a no-brainer for the Bucs. After a failed experiment at left guard in his rookie year, the team moved him to his natural position at right tackle, and he's thrived. Goedeke brings nastiness and intensity to the Buccaneers' offensive line and has quietly become one of the best right tackles in the league. His 72.5 pass blocking grade ranked eighth among right tackles, per PFF, and he was a major reason for the Bucs' drastic turn-around in the run game in 2024.
Projections have an extension for the right tackle at an annual value of over $20 million a year. And while that may seem a lot, the market will only continue to grow. Locking him up now will give general manager Jason Licht peace of mind, put him ahead of the market next year and avoid the franchise tag in 2026, which projects to be between $23-28 million.
Otton has developed into a complete tight end
Otton is another potential recipient of an extension before or during camp. The fourth-year tight end took over as a starter in his sophomore season in the league and has put up strong numbers, especially when accounting for the weapons around him. He's become a safety blanket for quarterback Baker Mayfield, who trusts him to be in the right spot and come down with the tough grabs, something Otton put on display throughout his last two seasons with the Bucs.
When the Bucs were down both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin last year, Otton stepped up, turning in 25 receptions for 258 yards and three touchdowns from Weeks 7-9 and setting a franchise record, catching at least eight passes in three consecutive games. Otton's extension is projected to come in the ballpark of around $12 million per year.
McCollum poised to breakout
Lastly, there is McCollum. He got off to a later start than Goedeke or Otton, becoming a full-time starter in 2024. However, McCollum has quickly proven to be an upper-echelon cornerback. After leaving mid-game in Week 1 due to a concussion, McCollum returned in Week 2 and was excellent, shutting down Jared Goff and the Lions offense.
Over the next 15 weeks, he would hold opponents to 54 yards or less in eight of those games and allow just four touchdowns all season. While his play tapered off a bit towards the end of the year, much of that can be attributed to injuries decimating the secondary and killing any sort of chemistry and continuity in the defensive backfield.
McCollum has all the intangibles the Bucs look for in a cornerback, and while they take the wait-and-see approach in his second year as a full-time starter, locking him up before next year as the corner market skyrockets might not be a bad idea for Licht. McCollum is projected to receive a new deal that pays out roughly $15-18 million annually if he were to sign now.
Unlikely extensions for the rest of the 2022 class
It's unlikely the Bucs would consider an extension with White, and it's unlikely he'd be open to one as he's made it clear he is looking for a bigger opportunity after the season. Kieft isn't a priority as a bottom-of-the-roster, special-teams player and isn't even a lock to make the team in 2025.
As for Hall, he's improved each year, but it has been a slow grind. He set a personal record with 5.5 sacks last season and wouldn't break the bank, but the Bucs drafted Elijah Rodgers, who has a similar skill set as Hall and could be his replacement if he should depart in free agency. However, if the Bucs did want to retain Hall, given his age and growth since entering the league, he would likely cost around $6 million per year.
Undrafted free agents to get new deals?
Christian Izien is another name as well that is extension eligible, but unlikely. While not drafted, he entered the league in 2022 as an undrafted free agent. Izien has carved out a role on the Bucs defense stemming from his rookie year, where he emerged as the starting nickel cornerback, winning the job out of camp. His annual average on a new deal is projected to be around $3-4 million going forward. Another undrafted free agent, Sean Tucker, made the most of his opportunities last season and wouldn't cost the Bucs a lot to retain, but like White, he may want to explore other opportunities for a larger role.
The Mike Evans situation
The Bucs have about $26 million in cap space and can open more if they need to. The wildcard in all this is Mike Evans, who is entering the final year of his deal. Evans has said that he wants to play until at least 2027, giving him a shot at the record for most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons held by Jerry Rice. However, he would need to play in 2028 as well just to tie the record. The Bucs could approach Evans to re-up for another year this offseason, or Evans could decide to go the Lavonte David route, re-signing with the team on a year-to-year basis.
The Bucs have some difficult decisions to make with some important players on their roster. Not everyone needs new deals prior to the start of the season — however, don't be surprised if Licht tries to lock up one or two of these guys before another expected jump in the market come next offseason.
