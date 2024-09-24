Crucial Bucs Starter Expected to Return vs. Eagles
Pressure on Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has been brutal the past two weeks, with the signal caller getting sacked 12 times over that span. Now, that problem may be alleviated against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4.
Right tackle Luke Goedeke has been out for two games after suffering a concussion at some point either during or after Tampa Bay's Week 1 game against the Washington Commanders, but per BucsGameday's own JC Allen, Goedeke is expected to clear protocol and return to the team this week to practice and then play against the Eagles at Raymond James Stadium.
The news is big for the Buccaneers, who have needed Goedeke back badly for two weeks. Both facets of the offense have suffered without him, as pass protection and overall chemistry on the line has suffered and the run game is more difficult toward the right edge where he usually plays. There are still intrinsic problems in both those phases of the offense, but Goedeke's return should certainly alleviate them.
Goedeke has been replaced by swing tackle Justin Skule in the last two weeks against the Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos. Skule has struggled greatly in both those games, particularly against the Lions, where outside linebacker Aidan Hutchinson netted 4.5 sacks. Broncos pass rusher Dondre Tillman had the lead in sacks for Denver with two.
The Bucs will face a vaunted Eagles defensive front in Week 4, so Goedeke's return will be crucial if they want a chance to win that game.
