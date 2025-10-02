Did the NFL change the Buccaneers at Seahawks kickoff time?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks are set to square off against each other on Sunday in a prime NFC matchup in the Emerald City. In the weeks leading up to that matchup, though, there have been questions on whether or not the game would kick off during its scheduled time.
MLB's Seattle Mariners also have a game on Sunday, where they're set to kickoff the ALDS against either the Cleveland Guardians or the Detroit Tigers. If that game were to be scheduled for 1 p.m., the time the Bucs and Seahawks are set to play locally, the NFL would have to move Bucs-Seahawks due to logistical reasons, as the Seahawks and Mariners' stadiums are extremely close to each other.
That won't be the case, though, as times have officially been announced for the Mariners' first two games, and they won't interfere with the Seahawks and Bucs.
Buccaneers and Seahawks will kick off as planned
The Mariners will play their first game on Saturday at 1:08 p.m. (if the Boston Red Sox defeat the New York Yankees in their wild card matchup) or 5:38 p.m. (if the Yankees win). Sunday will be Game 2, and it will officially take place at 5:03 p.m., which puts it firmly out of range of Bucs-Seahawks.
As a result, the Bucs and Seahawks will play at 4:05 EST, as initially planned. Any changes would purely be logistics, so it wouldn't have been a huge problem if the game had to be moved, so now, both teams know exactly what to expect heading into Sunday.
The Bucs and Seahawks are both 3-1, and the winner of this game could be crucial for any tiebreakers down the line when playoff seeding starts to become a factor. The Buccaneers are dealing with a large amount of injuries and the Seahawks are coming off of a mini-bye, so it will be a tough game for Todd Bowles and his squad.
